Les drivers Adrenalin 20.8.3 sont disponibles en téléchargement

AMD vient de publier la version 20.8.3 des pilotes Radeon Adrenalin. Ces nouveaux drivers sont optimisés pour les jeux Project CARS 3, Marvel’s Avengers et Fortnite (+12% de performances supplémentaires). Ils améliorent aussi le support de l’API Vulkan et apportent aussi plusieurs correctifs comme on peut le voir ci-dessous.

Pour le téléchargement, rendez-vous sur le site d’AMD.

Liste des correctifs :

– Mortal Shell may experience a game or application crash when opening the inventory window in game.

– Enabling HDR on some Radeon FreeSync 2 displays, may intermittently cause the display refresh rate to be forced to the FreeSync ranges minimum refresh rate during gameplay.

– Surviving Mars may experience an application crash or hang at launch on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.

– eFootball PES 2020 may experience an application crash at launch on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.

– Radeon Overlay may not be available or may fail to invoke on Hybrid Graphics system configurations when playing Hyper Scape.

– Counter-Strike: Global Offensive may experience intermittent stutter when some applications are running in the background such as third party matchmaking clients or Discord.

– YouTube playback may become frozen with MS Edge player and Chrome™ when played on an extended display on some AMD Ryzen 7 3000 series and AMD Ryzen 4000 series APU system configurations.