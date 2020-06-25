Les drivers GeForce 451.48 WHQL font leur apparition

NVIDIA propose une nouvelle mise à jour des pilotes GeForce qui sont maintenant disponibles en version 451.48 WHQL. Les drivers prennent en charge l’API DirectX 12 Ultimate ce qui inclut DirectX Raytracing 1.1. A noter également le support de CUDA 11.0, de Vulkan 1.2 et de la dernière mise à jour majeure de Windows 10 datée de mai 2020.

D’après le fabicant, plusieurs profils SLI ont également été ajoutés ou modifiés : DCL – The Game, Jiu Xiao, Monster Energy Supercross 2, MORDHAU, Overpass, Planetside 2 (DirectX 11), Sniper Elite V2 Remastered, Spyro Reignited Trilogy, Surviving The Aftermath, System Shock, The Fisherman – Fishing Planet, Warhammer Underworlds: Online, Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem.

Les drivers corrigent également quelques soucis :

– [Just Cause 2]: The game does not detect CUDA files which results in missing “GPU Water Simulation” and “Bokeh Filter” settings.

– [Sea of Thieves]: Issues with game rendering occur.

– [Resident Evil 2 Remake]: The game may display random object and menu flickering.

– [Devil May Cry 5]: The game may display random object flickering.

– [Divinity Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition]: The game experiences low performance when hardware accelerated GPU scheduling is enabled.

– [Notebook]: Windows Mixed Reality headsets may display jitter when connected to the HDMI port linked to the NVIDIA Optimus notebook integrated graphics.

– [G-SYNC]: G-SYNC does not work with DirectX 9 games if “Disable full screen optimizations” is selected.

– Display brightness increases while enabling GPU scaling.

– NVIDIA HD Audio may disappear after display goes to sleep.

– The cursor turns into a grey rectangle when playing YouTube 4K HDR videos.

Comme d’habitude, les drivers GeForce 451.48 WHQL sont téléchargeables soit depuis le site du fabricant soit via ces liens de notre section téléchargement :

– Drivers 451.48 WHQL pour Windows 7, 8, 8.1, et Vista (64-bit)

– Drivers 451.48 WHQL pour Windows 10 (64-bit)