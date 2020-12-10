NVIDIA dévoile les pilotes GeForce 460.79 WHQL optimisés pour CyberPunk 2077

Après les drivers AMD Adrenalin, c’est maintenant au tour des drivers NVIDIA GeForce d’être mis à jour et d’être optimisés pour CyberPunk 2077 qui sort aujourd’hui, rappelons-le. Les pilotes GeForce 460.79 WHQL sont aussi optimisés pour la version RTX de Minecraft.

Les pilotes apportent aussi plusieurs correctifs :

– [Forza Motorsport 7]: The curb may display a black strip during a race on certain tracks.

– When setting the refresh rate higher than 100Hz, the color format switches from RGB to

ycbcr422.

– [GeForce RTX 3090][SLI][G-SYNC]: When G-SYNC is enabled in SLI surround (3x monitors),

the system locks up when launching a game.

– [GeForce RTX 3-series]: NvAPI_GPU_GetGPUInfo() returns an incorrect number of GPU

Tensor Cores.

– [MPC-HC]: The video player crashes when playing 1088 pixel-width videos.

– [5k display]: When the display is set to 5k resolution, you cannot set the color settings from

the NVIDIA Control Panel > Change resolution page. Either the controls are greyed out or they

revert to the default after applying any change.

Vous pouvez télécharger les drivers GeForce 460.79 WHQL soit depuis le site du fabricant soit depuis notre section téléchargement :

– Drivers 460.79 WHQL pour Windows 7, 8, 8.1, et Vista (64-bit)

– Drivers 460.79 WHQL pour Windows 10 (64-bit)