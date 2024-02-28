FurMark 2.1.0.2 est dispo en téléchargement

La version 2 du programme de bench FurMark a été publiée. Elle arrive peu de temps après la version précédente.

par Sebastien
La version 2 du programme de bench FurMark a été publiée. Elle arrive peu de temps après la version précédente (1.38.1) dont on parlait récemment dans cette actualité.

Pour rappel, FurMark est un outil qui permet de passer en revue les cartes graphiques et les GPU. Il permet de mesurer les performances des cartes graphiques.

FurMark 2 prend en charge aussi bien les versions 32-bit que 64-bit de Windows. Une version Linux est également disponible sur le site de l’éditeur.

FurMark 2.1.0.2 apporte la liste des changements suivants :

- fixed a bug in the display of graphics cards with long name in
  the OSI (On Screen Informtion).
- added the power in watts in the score submission for NVIDIA GPUs.
- added FurMark Knot demo in OpenGL and Vulkan
- improved the use of the following command line options:
  --benchmark, --max-time and --max-frames. Now they work correctly.
- score submit is disabled is a renderer is too slow (1 frame in less than 60 sec)
  or if a fake score is detected (number of points and average framerate do not match). 
- (windows) GPU monitoring plugin: added support of GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER, 
  RTX 4070 Ti SUPER and RTX 4080 SUPER.
- (windows) Commercial name: added
  - NVIDIA RTX 4080 SUPER Founders Edition
  - ASUS TUF Gaming RTX 4080 SUPER OC 16G
  - GIGABYTE RTX 4080 SUPER Gaming OC 16G
  - PNY RTX 4080 SUPER Verto OC 16G
  - Zotac RTX 4080 SUPER AMP Extreme Airo 16G
  - MSI RTX 4080 SUPER Expert 16G
  - Inno3D RTX 4080 SUPER X3 16G
  - PNY RTX 4070 Ti SUPER XLR8 Gaming 16G
  - ASUS ROG Strix RTX 4070 Ti SUPER OC 16G
  - Gainward RTX 4070 Ti SUPER Phoenix GS 16G
  - GIGABYTE RTX 4070 Ti SUPER Gaming OC 16G
  - ASRock RX 7600 XT Steel Legend 16G
  - XFX RX 7600 XT Qick 309 16G
  - MSI RTX 4070 Ti SUPER Ventus 3X 16G
  - Zotac RTX 4070 Ti SUPER Trinity 16G

Vous pouvez télécharger la dernière version de FurMark sur cette page.

Sebastien 19258 articles

Passionné d'informatique et de high tech depuis toujours. Mon premier ordinateur était un Tandy TRS80, ma première console : Pong. J'ai débuté l'aventure PC dans les années 90 avec un 486SX33. J'ai possédé quelques consoles (Nes, Snes, GB, GG, GBC, PSX, Switch). Depuis août 2000 et la création de Bhmag (ex Blue-Hardware.com) je partage quotidiennement avec vous ma passion et les actualités informatiques.

