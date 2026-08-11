Google Chrome 151.0.7922.138 est un navigateur web conçu par la firme Google, Lancé pour concurrencer les browsers de Microsoft et FireFox de Mozilla, Chrome tire parfaitement son épingle du jeu, et ce depuis plusieurs années. A tel point que Google Chrome domine largement le marché depuis quelques temps.

Au niveau des avantages de Chrome par rapport à la concurrence, on retiendra surtout : son interface épurée, sa rapidité d’exécution et son confort de navigation. Le navigateur Google Chrome est en effet plus rapide que les navigateurs Internet Explorer et FireFox.

Régulièrement, les nouvelles versions de Google Chrome visent principalement à corriger des bugs et à colmater des failles de sécurité. Assez souvent de nouvelles fonctionnalités sont également de la partie.

Google Chrome c’est quoi ?

Google Chrome est un navigateur web développé par Google. Il est l’un des navigateurs les plus populaires au monde. Chrome est disponible pour les systèmes d’exploitation Windows, macOS, Linux, Android et iOS.

Chrome offre une interface conviviale et une vitesse de navigation rapide. Il prend en charge de nombreuses fonctionnalités avancées telles que la synchronisation des données entre les appareils, la gestion des onglets, la recherche intégrée, les extensions et les applications web.

Le navigateur est basé sur le projet open-source Chromium, qui est également développé par Google. Chrome est connu pour sa compatibilité avec les standards web modernes et le support des dernières technologies web. Google Chrome intègre directement le moteur de recherche Google Search, ce qui facilite les recherches directement à partir de la barre d’adresse pour les utilisateurs.

Google Chrome propose également des fonctionnalités de sécurité avancées, telles que la navigation sécurisée, la protection contre les logiciels malveillants et les téléchargements suspects voire dangereux. Il est régulièrement mis à jour pour fournir des correctifs de sécurité et des améliorations de performance.

En résumé, Chrome est un navigateur web populaire, rapide, sécurisé et polyvalent, largement utilisé pour la navigation sur Internet.

Quoi de neuf dans Google Chrome 151.0.7922.138 ?

D’après le changelog, la version 151.0.7922.138 apporte 5 correctifs de sécurité.

[$500][535000102] High CVE-2026-19556: Use after free in V8. Reported by Jihyeon Jeong (Compsec Lab, Seoul National University / Research Intern) on 2026-07-15

[N/A][534867485] High CVE-2026-19557: Use after free in TabStrip. Reported by Google on 2026-07-14

[N/A][536676756] High CVE-2026-19558: Use after free in Extensions. Reported by @bean5oup on 2026-07-20

[N/A][540100588] High CVE-2026-19559: Use after free in HTML. Reported by Google on 2026-07-28

[N/A][540482895] High CVE-2026-19560: Use after free in Blink. Reported by WinD39 – Huynh Dinh Vu on 2026-07-30

Changelog Google Chrome 151.0.7922.109

[TBD][499602793] Critical CVE-2026-19137: Use after free in WebGL. Reported by anonymous on 2026-04-05

[N/A][524824288] Critical CVE-2026-19149: Use after free in Aura. Reported by Google on 2026-06-17

[N/A][532941869] Critical CVE-2026-19154: Use after free in Skia. Reported by Google on 2026-07-09

[N/A][534903095] Critical CVE-2026-19157: Out of bounds write in ANGLE. Reported by Google on 2026-07-14

[TBD][537729021] Critical CVE-2026-19170: Use after free in WebGL. Reported by Muhammad Alifa Ramdhan, Pan ZhenPeng, Billy Jheng Bing Jhong of STAR Labs SG Pte. Ltd. on 2026-07-22

[N/A][537838324] Critical CVE-2026-19172: Use after free in Views. Reported by Google on 2026-07-22

[$5000][537390933] High CVE-2026-19169: Insufficient validation of untrusted input in Contextual Tasks. Reported by Sven Dysthe (@svn-dys) on 2026-07-21

[$500][536945254] High CVE-2026-19168: Inappropriate implementation in V8. Reported by XBOW and triaged by Andrés Luksenberg on 2026-07-20

[N/A][500097298] High CVE-2026-19138: Heap buffer overflow in CrashReporting. Reported by Google on 2026-04-06

[N/A][511731805] High CVE-2026-19139: Race in CredentialProvider. Reported by Google on 2026-05-10

[N/A][513044017] High CVE-2026-19140: Use after free in GPU. Reported by Google on 2026-05-14

[N/A][513602949] High CVE-2026-19141: Use after free in Resources. Reported by Google on 2026-05-15

[N/A][515428251] High CVE-2026-19142: Use after free in Views. Reported by Google on 2026-05-21

[N/A][517772612] High CVE-2026-19143: Insufficient validation of untrusted input in WebAPKs. Reported by Google on 2026-05-29

[N/A][520167277] High CVE-2026-19144: Use after free in HTML. Reported by Google on 2026-06-05

[N/A][521878431] High CVE-2026-19145: Use after free in Translate. Reported by Google on 2026-06-09

[N/A][523713150] High CVE-2026-19146: Uninitialized Use in GPU. Reported by Google on 2026-06-14

[N/A][524439798] High CVE-2026-19147: Use after free in Aura. Reported by Google on 2026-06-16

[N/A][524460000] High CVE-2026-19148: Out of bounds write in GPU. Reported by Google on 2026-06-16

[N/A][526380803] High CVE-2026-19150: Inappropriate implementation in V8. Reported by Google on 2026-06-22

[N/A][530663440] High CVE-2026-19151: Use after free in V8. Reported by Google on 2026-07-02

[N/A][531165110] High CVE-2026-19152: Inappropriate implementation in Navigation. Reported by Google on 2026-07-04

[N/A][532939327] High CVE-2026-19153: Insufficient validation of untrusted input in Workers. Reported by Google on 2026-07-09

[N/A][533053621] High CVE-2026-19155: Use after free in Payments. Reported by Google on 2026-07-09

[TBD][533331920] High CVE-2026-19156: Heap buffer overflow in Base. Reported by Viktoria Zlatinova on 2026-07-10

[N/A][535749174] High CVE-2026-19158: Use after free in Views. Reported by Google on 2026-07-17

[N/A][536067175] High CVE-2026-19159: Use after free in Views. Reported by Google on 2026-07-17

[N/A][536068737] High CVE-2026-19160: Uninitialized Use in Skia. Reported by Google on 2026-07-17

[N/A][536165038] High CVE-2026-19161: Uninitialized Use in Skia. Reported by Google on 2026-07-18

[TBD][536271629] High CVE-2026-19162: Out of bounds write in V8. Reported by OpenAI Codex Security (amyb) on 2026-07-19

[N/A][536449742] High CVE-2026-19163: Use after free in Media. Reported by Google on 2026-07-19

[N/A][536470854] High CVE-2026-19164: Insufficient validation of untrusted input in Codecs. Reported by Google on 2026-07-19

[TBD][536512612] High CVE-2026-19165: Use after free in Extensions. Reported by @bean5oup on 2026-07-19

[TBD][536584251] High CVE-2026-19166: Use after free in Web Authentication. Reported by heesun on 2026-07-20

[N/A][536666274] High CVE-2026-19167: Integer overflow in GPU. Reported by Google on 2026-07-20

[N/A][537832446] High CVE-2026-19171: Use after free in Media. Reported by Google on 2026-07-22

[TBD][538332338] High CVE-2026-19173: Out of bounds write in Skia. Reported by Vu Van Tien (@n0_Be3r) on 2026-07-24

[TBD][538378084] High CVE-2026-19174: Integer overflow in V8. Reported by Seunghyun Lee (@0x10n) of QED Audit (qedaudit.io) on 2026-07-24

[N/A][540138836] High CVE-2026-19175: Use after free in Payments. Reported by Google on 2026-07-29

[TBD][540157141] High CVE-2026-19176: Use after free in Skia. Reported by WinD39 – Huynh Dinh Vu on 2026-07-29

[TBD][540289900] High CVE-2026-19177: Insufficient validation of untrusted input in UI. Reported by Fabian Wahle (Hap Security) on 2026-07-29

Changelog Google Chrome 150.0.7871.187

[N/A][518237034] High CVE-2026-16807: Out of bounds write in Codecs. Reported by Google on 2026-05-30

[N/A][522064153] High CVE-2026-16806: Use after free in WebMCP. Reported by Google on 2026-06-10

[N/A][523292588] High CVE-2026-16805: Use after free in Blink. Reported by Google on 2026-06-12

[N/A][524721670] High CVE-2026-16804: Use after free in Input. Reported by Google on 2026-06-16

Changelog Google Chrome 150.0.7871.182

[$500][527930356] High CVE-2026-16420: Type Confusion in WebAudio. Reported by Found by XBOW and triaged by Brendan Dolan-Gavitt on 2026-06-26

[$500][528276487] High CVE-2026-16421: Inappropriate implementation in WebAudio. Reported by Found by XBOW and triaged by Brendan Dolan-Gavitt on 2026-06-26

[N/A][517359779] High CVE-2026-16413: Out of bounds write in ANGLE. Reported by Google on 2026-05-28

[N/A][517651910] High CVE-2026-16414: Insufficient validation of untrusted input in Chromecast. Reported by Google on 2026-05-28

[N/A][519244446] High CVE-2026-16415: Insufficient validation of untrusted input in Extensions. Reported by Google on 2026-06-02

[N/A][520172356] High CVE-2026-16416: Integer overflow in Chromecast. Reported by Google on 2026-06-05

[N/A][521491024] High CVE-2026-16417: Uninitialized Use in Skia. Reported by Google on 2026-06-08

[N/A][522125255] High CVE-2026-16418: Stack buffer overflow in V8. Reported by Google on 2026-06-10

[N/A][523435970] High CVE-2026-16419: Out of bounds read and write in ANGLE. Reported by Google on 2026-06-13

[N/A][533515002] High CVE-2026-16422: Insufficient validation of untrusted input in Certificate. Reported by Google on 2026-07-10

[N/A][534582496] High CVE-2026-16423: Use after free in UI. Reported by Google on 2026-07-14

[N/A][534858939] High CVE-2026-16424: Use after free in GPU. Reported by Google on 2026-07-14

Changelog Google Chrome 150.0.7871.47

La version 150.0.787147 apporte pas moins de 433 correctifs des sécurité. Autant dire que l’installation de cette nouvelle mise à jour est vivement recommandée pour tous les utilisateurs du navigateur Google Chrome.

Changelog Google Chrome 149.0.7827.201

[N/A][513138301] High CVE-2026-13281: Integer overflow in Mojo. Reported by Google on 2026-05-14

[N/A][517522620] High CVE-2026-13282: Use after free in Payments. Reported by Google on 2026-05-28

[N/A][522561151] High CVE-2026-13283: Use after free in AdFilter. Reported by Google on 2026-06-11

Changelog Google Chrome 149.0.7827.156

[N/A][516496659] Critical CVE-2026-12437: Use after free in WebShare. Reported by Google on 2026-05-25

[N/A][516947912] Critical CVE-2026-12438: Inappropriate implementation in WebView. Reported by Google on 2026-05-27

[N/A][519728275] Critical CVE-2026-12439: Use after free in Digital Credentials. Reported by Google on 2026-06-03

[N/A][519731619] Critical CVE-2026-12440: Use after free in DigitalCredentials. Reported by Google on 2026-06-03

[N/A][520157118] Critical CVE-2026-12441: Use after free in File Input. Reported by Google on 2026-06-05

[N/A][521950423] Critical CVE-2026-12442: Use after free in Passwords. Reported by Google on 2026-06-09

[N/A][522566295] Critical CVE-2026-12443: Use after free in Web Authentication. Reported by Google on 2026-06-11

[N/A][513160088] High CVE-2026-12444: Out of bounds read in Chromoting. Reported by Google on 2026-05-14

[N/A][513199795] High CVE-2026-12445: Use after free in Extensions. Reported by Google on 2026-05-14

[N/A][513313107] High CVE-2026-12446: Insufficient data validation in Passwords. Reported by Google on 2026-05-14

[N/A][513405023] High CVE-2026-12447: Heap buffer overflow in WebRTC. Reported by Google on 2026-05-15

[N/A][513458233] High CVE-2026-12448: Inappropriate implementation in WebView. Reported by Google on 2026-05-15

[N/A][513480539] High CVE-2026-12449: Use after free in Chromoting. Reported by Google on 2026-05-15

[N/A][514531776] High CVE-2026-12450: Inappropriate implementation in Media. Reported by Zhixin Tu on 2026-05-19

[N/A][514741076] High CVE-2026-12451: Use after free in DigitalCredentials. Reported by Google on 2026-05-19

[N/A][515462244] High CVE-2026-12452: Use after free in Downloads. Reported by Google on 2026-05-21

[N/A][516448843] High CVE-2026-12453: Insufficient validation of untrusted input in Input. Reported by Google on 2026-05-25

[N/A][516926968] High CVE-2026-12454: Race in Safe Browsing. Reported by Google on 2026-05-27

[N/A][517069848] High CVE-2026-12455: Use after free in Tab Strip. Reported by Google on 2026-05-27

[N/A][517124587] High CVE-2026-12456: Insufficient validation of untrusted input in Extensions. Reported by Google on 2026-05-27

[N/A][517153117] High CVE-2026-12457: Insufficient data validation in Extensions. Reported by Google on 2026-05-27

[N/A][517258337] High CVE-2026-12458: Incorrect security UI in Passwords. Reported by Google on 2026-05-27

[N/A][517406035] High CVE-2026-12459: Inappropriate implementation in Serial. Reported by Google on 2026-05-28

[N/A][517484284] High CVE-2026-12460: Insufficient policy enforcement in File System Access. Reported by Google on 2026-05-28

[N/A][517727318] High CVE-2026-12461: Out of bounds read in WebRTC. Reported by Google on 2026-05-29

[N/A][517916024] High CVE-2026-12462: Use after free in Media. Reported by Google on 2026-05-29

[N/A][518042749] High CVE-2026-12463: Inappropriate implementation in Views. Reported by Google on 2026-05-30

[N/A][519358344] High CVE-2026-12464: Use after free in Browser. Reported by Google on 2026-06-03

[N/A][520189702] High CVE-2026-12465: Insufficient validation of untrusted input in Metrics. Reported by Google on 2026-06-05

[N/A][520199394] High CVE-2026-12466: Heap buffer overflow in WebRTC. Reported by Google on 2026-06-05

[N/A][520202726] High CVE-2026-12467: Use after free in Extensions. Reported by Google on 2026-06-05

[N/A][521485244] High CVE-2026-12468: Inappropriate implementation in Updater. Reported by Google on 2026-06-08

[N/A][521618871] High CVE-2026-12469: Uninitialized Use in GPU. Reported by Google on 2026-06-09

Changelog Google Chrome 149.0.7827.54

La version 149.0.7827.54 apporte plusieurs correctifs et améliorations. La sécurité a aussi été améliorée.

Changelog Google Chrome 148.0.7778.217

Google Chrome 148.0.7778.217 amélore la stabilité et les performances. Des problèmes de sécurité ont également été corrigés.

[$43000][505077859] Critical CVE-2026-9872: Out of bounds write in GPU. Reported by cinzinga on 2026-04-21

[$43000][507365348] Critical CVE-2026-9873: Use after free in Network. Reported by cinzinga on 2026-04-28

[$11000][500609038] Critical CVE-2026-9874: Use after free in Dawn. Reported by Anonymous on 2026-04-08

[$5000][507508103] Critical CVE-2026-9875: Out of bounds read in WebGL. Reported by Anonymous on 2026-04-29

[TBD][493747593] Critical CVE-2026-9876: Use after free in WebGL. Reported by happy2me on 2026-03-18

[N/A][496445460] Critical CVE-2026-9877: Use after free in ANGLE. Reported by Google on 2026-03-26

[N/A][499054245] Critical CVE-2026-9878: Use after free in ANGLE. Reported by Google on 2026-04-02

[N/A][499129768] Critical CVE-2026-9879: Out of bounds write in ANGLE. Reported by Google on 2026-04-03

[N/A][503615025] Critical CVE-2026-9880: Insufficient validation of untrusted input in WebGL. Reported by Google on 2026-04-17

[N/A][505140741] Critical CVE-2026-9881: Use after free in Bluetooth. Reported by Google on 2026-04-22

[N/A][506375217] Critical CVE-2026-9882: Integer overflow in ANGLE. Reported by Google on 2026-04-25

[N/A][506477192] Critical CVE-2026-9883: Use after free in Base. Reported by Google on 2026-04-25

[N/A][508289938] Critical CVE-2026-9884: Use after free in Browser. Reported by Google on 2026-04-30

[N/A][508452241] Critical CVE-2026-9885: Insufficient validation of untrusted input in UI. Reported by Google on 2026-05-01

[N/A][508456788] Critical CVE-2026-9886: Use after free in Base. Reported by Google on 2026-05-01

[N/A][511249104] Critical CVE-2026-9887: Use after free in Proxy. Reported by Google on 2026-05-08

[N/A][511715166] Critical CVE-2026-9888: Use after free in WebView. Reported by Google on 2026-05-10

[N/A][511727159] Critical CVE-2026-9889: Out of bounds read and write in Dawn. Reported by Google on 2026-05-10

[N/A][513135985] Critical CVE-2026-9890: Use after free in XR. Reported by Google on 2026-05-14

[N/A][513508128] Critical CVE-2026-9891: Use after free in Extensions. Reported by Google on 2026-05-15

[N/A][513948178] Critical CVE-2026-9892: Inappropriate implementation in Skia. Reported by Google on 2026-05-16

[N/A][513972075] Critical CVE-2026-9893: Use after free in Skia. Reported by Google on 2026-05-17

[$25000][507707838] High CVE-2026-9894: Use after free in GPU. Reported by tohafrit on 2026-04-29

[$3000][491685406] High CVE-2026-9895: Out of bounds read in GPU. Reported by 86ac1f1587b71893ed2ad792cd7dde32 on 2026-03-11

[$500][508811474] High CVE-2026-9896: Out of bounds write in V8. Reported by 303f06e3 on 2026-05-02

[N/A][496271580] High CVE-2026-9897: Use after free in DOM. Reported by Google on 2026-03-25

[N/A][496282591] High CVE-2026-9898: Insufficient validation of untrusted input in GPU. Reported by Google on 2026-03-25

[N/A][497533569] High CVE-2026-9899: Use after free in ANGLE. Reported by Google on 2026-03-29

[N/A][497637277] High CVE-2026-9900: Out of bounds write in ANGLE. Reported by Google on 2026-03-30

[N/A][497737770] High CVE-2026-9901: Use after free in ANGLE. Reported by Google on 2026-03-30

[N/A][498205735] High CVE-2026-9902: Use after free in Accessibility. Reported by Google on 2026-03-31

[N/A][498783665] High CVE-2026-9903: Insufficient validation of untrusted input in Site Isolation. Reported by Google on 2026-04-02

[N/A][498804020] High CVE-2026-9904: Use after free in ANGLE. Reported by Google on 2026-04-02

[N/A][498883610] High CVE-2026-9905: Use after free in Accessibility. Reported by Google on 2026-04-02

[N/A][499005260] High CVE-2026-9906: Out of bounds write in GPU. Reported by Google on 2026-04-02

[N/A][499091269] High CVE-2026-9907: Out of bounds read in Dawn. Reported by Google on 2026-04-03

[N/A][499091328] High CVE-2026-9908: Out of bounds read in ANGLE. Reported by Google on 2026-04-03

[N/A][499152771] High CVE-2026-9909: Integer overflow in Skia. Reported by Google on 2026-04-03

[N/A][499176133] High CVE-2026-9910: Out of bounds memory access in ANGLE. Reported by Google on 2026-04-03

[N/A][499205491] High CVE-2026-9911: Integer overflow in ANGLE. Reported by Google on 2026-04-03

[N/A][499873765] High CVE-2026-9912: Inappropriate implementation in GPU. Reported by Google on 2026-04-06

[N/A][500046096] High CVE-2026-9913: Inappropriate implementation in ANGLE. Reported by Google on 2026-04-06

[N/A][500047428] High CVE-2026-9914: Insufficient validation of untrusted input in ANGLE. Reported by Google on 2026-04-06

[N/A][500063836] High CVE-2026-9915: Heap buffer overflow in ANGLE. Reported by Google on 2026-04-06

[N/A][500080303] High CVE-2026-9916: Out of bounds write in ANGLE. Reported by Google on 2026-04-06

[N/A][500095304] High CVE-2026-9917: Uninitialized Use in WebGL. Reported by Google on 2026-04-06

[N/A][500099471] High CVE-2026-9918: Inappropriate implementation in Tint. Reported by Google on 2026-04-06

[N/A][500114058] High CVE-2026-9919: Out of bounds read in WebGL. Reported by Google on 2026-04-06

[N/A][500138014] High CVE-2026-9920: Uninitialized Use in GPU. Reported by Google on 2026-04-07

[N/A][500150338] High CVE-2026-9921: Uninitialized Use in WebGL. Reported by Google on 2026-04-07

[N/A][500187083] High CVE-2026-9922: Use after free in GPU. Reported by Google on 2026-04-07

[N/A][500393328] High CVE-2026-9923: Use after free in Skia. Reported by Google on 2026-04-07

[N/A][500398345] High CVE-2026-9924: Heap buffer overflow in ANGLE. Reported by Google on 2026-04-07

[N/A][500536458] High CVE-2026-9925: Use after free in ANGLE. Reported by Google on 2026-04-08

[N/A][500540748] High CVE-2026-9926: Heap buffer overflow in ANGLE. Reported by Google on 2026-04-08

[N/A][500540958] High CVE-2026-9927: Use after free in ANGLE. Reported by Google on 2026-04-08

[TBD][501125002] High CVE-2026-9928: Out of bounds read in ANGLE. Reported by Jeff Muizelaar – Mozilla on 2026-04-09

[N/A][501367791] High CVE-2026-9929: Inappropriate implementation in WebGL. Reported by Google on 2026-04-10

[N/A][501499832] High CVE-2026-9930: Out of bounds write in Dawn. Reported by Google on 2026-04-10

[N/A][501524262] High CVE-2026-9931: Use after free in GPU. Reported by Google on 2026-04-10

[N/A][501563323] High CVE-2026-9932: Use after free in ANGLE. Reported by Google on 2026-04-11

[N/A][501575979] High CVE-2026-9933: Use after free in Input. Reported by Google on 2026-04-11

[N/A][501576946] High CVE-2026-9934: Use after free in Aura. Reported by Google on 2026-04-11

[N/A][501584689] High CVE-2026-9935: Uninitialized Use in ANGLE. Reported by Google on 2026-04-11

[N/A][502104354] High CVE-2026-9936: Use after free in GFX. Reported by Google on 2026-04-13

[N/A][502112506] High CVE-2026-9937: Use after free in UI. Reported by Google on 2026-04-13

[N/A][502300817] High CVE-2026-9938: Inappropriate implementation in V8. Reported by Google on 2026-04-13

[N/A][502735235] High CVE-2026-9939: Heap buffer overflow in WebCodecs. Reported by Google on 2026-04-15

[N/A][502738003] High CVE-2026-9940: Heap buffer overflow in ANGLE. Reported by Google on 2026-04-15

[N/A][502812366] High CVE-2026-9941: Use after free in ANGLE. Reported by Google on 2026-04-15

[N/A][503438092] High CVE-2026-9942: Uninitialized Use in ANGLE. Reported by Google on 2026-04-16

[N/A][503464551] High CVE-2026-9943: Out of bounds read in WebGL. Reported by Google on 2026-04-16

[N/A][503471286] High CVE-2026-9944: Uninitialized Use in ANGLE. Reported by Google on 2026-04-16

[N/A][503565293] High CVE-2026-9945: Use after free in Media. Reported by Google on 2026-04-17

[N/A][503596863] High CVE-2026-9946: Use after free in ANGLE. Reported by Google on 2026-04-17

[N/A][503627446] High CVE-2026-9947: Use after free in XML. Reported by Google on 2026-04-17

[N/A][503790201] High CVE-2026-9948: Use after free in Views. Reported by Google on 2026-04-17

[N/A][503793153] High CVE-2026-9949: Use after free in Core. Reported by Google on 2026-04-17

[N/A][503862359] High CVE-2026-9950: Insufficient validation of untrusted input in iOS. Reported by Google on 2026-04-17

[N/A][503873388] High CVE-2026-9951: Use after free in UI. Reported by Google on 2026-04-17

[N/A][503929476] High CVE-2026-9952: Use after free in WebAudio. Reported by Google on 2026-04-18

[N/A][503985322] High CVE-2026-9953: Out of bounds read in ANGLE. Reported by Google on 2026-04-18

[TBD][504175497] High CVE-2026-9954: Use after free in TabStrip. Reported by yueliu of Microsoft on 2026-04-19

[N/A][504184408] High CVE-2026-9955: Inappropriate implementation in iOS. Reported by Google on 2026-04-19

[N/A][504195132] High CVE-2026-9956: Use after free in iOS. Reported by Google on 2026-04-19

[N/A][504516117] High CVE-2026-9957: Use after free in PDF. Reported by Google on 2026-04-20

[N/A][504555886] High CVE-2026-9958: Use after free in PDFium. Reported by Google on 2026-04-20

[N/A][504557432] High CVE-2026-9959: Race in WebRTC. Reported by Google on 2026-04-20

[N/A][504573260] High CVE-2026-9960: Integer overflow in PDFium. Reported by Google on 2026-04-20

[N/A][504710769] High CVE-2026-9961: Use after free in SurfaceCapture. Reported by Google on 2026-04-20

[N/A][504716948] High CVE-2026-9962: Use after free in WebRTC. Reported by Google on 2026-04-20

[N/A][505143241] High CVE-2026-9963: Uninitialized Use in iOS. Reported by Google on 2026-04-22

[N/A][505190999] High CVE-2026-9964: Use after free in Bluetooth. Reported by Google on 2026-04-22

[N/A][506377574] High CVE-2026-9965: Out of bounds write in ANGLE. Reported by Google on 2026-04-25

[N/A][506388321] High CVE-2026-9966: Integer overflow in XML. Reported by Google on 2026-04-25

[N/A][506414791] High CVE-2026-9967: Out of bounds write in GPU. Reported by Google on 2026-04-25

[N/A][506499280] High CVE-2026-9968: Integer overflow in V8. Reported by Google on 2026-04-25

[N/A][506550494] High CVE-2026-9969: Insufficient validation of untrusted input in ANGLE. Reported by Google on 2026-04-26

[TBD][506653647] High CVE-2026-9970: Use after free in WebGL. Reported by TFGC on 2026-04-26

[N/A][508448586] High CVE-2026-9971: Inappropriate implementation in iOS. Reported by Google on 2026-05-01

[N/A][508463705] High CVE-2026-9972: Uninitialized Use in Gamepad. Reported by Google on 2026-05-01

[TBD][509268941] High CVE-2026-9973: Out of bounds write in V8. Reported by amyb of OpenAI on 2026-05-04

[N/A][511710468] High CVE-2026-9974: Out of bounds write in GPU. Reported by Google on 2026-05-10

[N/A][511719039] High CVE-2026-9975: Out of bounds read and write in ANGLE. Reported by Google on 2026-05-10

[N/A][511732828] High CVE-2026-9976: Inappropriate implementation in USB. Reported by Google on 2026-05-10

[N/A][511741173] High CVE-2026-9977: Insufficient validation of untrusted input in WebShare. Reported by Google on 2026-05-10

[N/A][511741396] High CVE-2026-9978: Use after free in Glic. Reported by Google on 2026-05-10

[N/A][511742228] High CVE-2026-9979: Insufficient validation of untrusted input in Input. Reported by Google on 2026-05-10

[N/A][511776372] High CVE-2026-9980: Insufficient validation of untrusted input in Printing. Reported by Google on 2026-05-10

[N/A][512995705] High CVE-2026-9981: Inappropriate implementation in Skia. Reported by Google on 2026-05-13

[N/A][513001247] High CVE-2026-9982: Insufficient validation of untrusted input in ANGLE. Reported by Google on 2026-05-13

[N/A][513001309] High CVE-2026-9983: Type Confusion in Skia. Reported by Google on 2026-05-14

[N/A][513002543] High CVE-2026-9984: Use after free in UI. Reported by Google on 2026-05-14

[N/A][513019760] High CVE-2026-9985: Insufficient validation of untrusted input in Media. Reported by Google on 2026-05-14

[N/A][513028160] High CVE-2026-9986: Insufficient validation of untrusted input in OptimizationGuide. Reported by Google on 2026-05-14

[N/A][513046475] High CVE-2026-9987: Insufficient validation of untrusted input in WebAppInstalls. Reported by Google on 2026-05-14

[N/A][513049286] High CVE-2026-9988: Use after free in WebRTC. Reported by Google on 2026-05-14

[N/A][513054053] High CVE-2026-9989: Inappropriate implementation in Media. Reported by Google on 2026-05-14

[N/A][513128608] High CVE-2026-9990: Use after free in WebAppInstalls. Reported by Google on 2026-05-14

[N/A][513173565] High CVE-2026-9991: Inappropriate implementation in Media. Reported by Google on 2026-05-14

[N/A][513177826] High CVE-2026-9992: Use after free in Network. Reported by Google on 2026-05-14

[N/A][513208588] High CVE-2026-9993: Use after free in Views. Reported by Google on 2026-05-14

[N/A][513235131] High CVE-2026-9994: Use after free in Core. Reported by Google on 2026-05-14

[N/A][513256572] High CVE-2026-9995: Use after free in WebXR. Reported by Google on 2026-05-14

[N/A][513268100] High CVE-2026-9996: Out of bounds read in WebRTC. Reported by Google on 2026-05-14

[N/A][513324041] High CVE-2026-9997: Use after free in Input. Reported by Google on 2026-05-14

[N/A][513337118] High CVE-2026-9998: Integer overflow in Skia. Reported by Google on 2026-05-14

[N/A][513364480] High CVE-2026-9999: Inappropriate implementation in ANGLE. Reported by Google on 2026-05-15

[N/A][513505608] High CVE-2026-10000: Use after free in Passwords. Reported by Google on 2026-05-15

[N/A][513505927] High CVE-2026-10001: Use after free in PerformanceManager. Reported by Google on 2026-05-15

[N/A][513536416] High CVE-2026-10002: Use after free in PDFium. Reported by Google on 2026-05-15

[N/A][513609324] High CVE-2026-10003: Use after free in Views. Reported by Google on 2026-05-15

[N/A][513730012] High CVE-2026-10004: Insufficient validation of untrusted input in Passwords. Reported by Google on 2026-05-16

[N/A][513750089] High CVE-2026-10005: Use after free in WebAppInstalls. Reported by Google on 2026-05-16

[N/A][513750691] High CVE-2026-10006: Race in WebAudio. Reported by Google on 2026-05-16

[N/A][513754619] High CVE-2026-10007: Use after free in SVG. Reported by Google on 2026-05-16

[N/A][513768979] High CVE-2026-10008: Uninitialized Use in GPU. Reported by Google on 2026-05-16

[N/A][513973560] High CVE-2026-10009: Integer overflow in Skia. Reported by Google on 2026-05-17

[N/A][513995565] High CVE-2026-10010: Inappropriate implementation in Input. Reported by Google on 2026-05-17

[N/A][514017326] High CVE-2026-10011: Inappropriate implementation in Skia. Reported by Google on 2026-05-17

[N/A][514063977] High CVE-2026-10012: Use after free in Skia. Reported by Google on 2026-05-17

[N/A][514715455] High CVE-2026-10013: Use after free in WebCodecs. Reported by Google on 2026-05-19

[N/A][514742327] High CVE-2026-10014: Use after free in WebMIDI. Reported by Google on 2026-05-19

[N/A][514746176] High CVE-2026-10015: Integer overflow in WTF. Reported by Google on 2026-05-19

[TBD][515155946] High CVE-2026-10016: Use after free in DOM. Reported by pwn2addr on 2026-05-20

[$3000][504156069] Medium CVE-2026-10017: Out of bounds read in Headless. Reported by c6eed09fc8b174b0f3eebedcceb1e792 on 2026-04-19

[$2000][504175501] Medium CVE-2026-10018: Integer overflow in ANGLE. Reported by Rahul Raj on 2026-04-19

[$2000][505056913] Medium CVE-2026-10019: Integer overflow in ANGLE. Reported by Mufeed VH from Winfunc Research (winfunc.com) on 2026-04-21

[N/A][496565479] Medium CVE-2026-10020: Insufficient validation of untrusted input in Skia. Reported by Google on 2026-03-26

[N/A][497327715] Medium CVE-2026-10021: Insufficient validation of untrusted input in USB. Reported by Google on 2026-03-29

[TBD][513289241] Medium CVE-2026-10022: Type Confusion in V8. Reported by ggwhyp on 2026-05-14

Changelog Google Chrome 148.0.7778.178

D’après le changelog de Google, la version 148.0.7778.178 apporte plusieurs correctifs et améliorations. Des problèmes de sécurité ont également été corrigés.