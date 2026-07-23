Opera 86.0.4363.32

Opera One 133.0.5932.85 est un navigateur très performant et très intuitif faisant la part belle à l’optimisation et la simplicité d’utilisation.

Opera One 133.0.5932.85 est un navigateur très performant et très intuitif faisant la part belle à l’optimisation et la simplicité d’utilisation. Il est peut-être un peu moins connu et moins répandu que le navigateur FireFox de la fondation Mozilla ou que Google Chrome mais il se révèle tout aussi efficace.

Opera One est la nouvelle génération du navigateur Opera, pensée comme une plateforme de navigation modulaire et profondément dopée à l’intelligence artificielle pour repenser l’usage des onglets, de l’interface et des services en ligne. Il vise clairement les power users, les créateurs et tous ceux qui jonglent au quotidien avec des dizaines d’onglets, des applis web et des outils de productivité.

Opera One remplace progressivement le navigateur Opera classique et sert de base à toutes les nouveautés majeures de l’éditeur. L’accent est mis sur trois axes : gestion avancée des onglets, intégration native de l’IA et interface modulaire avec barre latérale enrichie.

Le navigateur Opera offre de nombreuses fonctionnalités plus ou moins similaires à celles de la concurrence. Il supporte également la majorité des technologies modernes du web. La version disponible ici en téléchargement est la version 64-bit. Si vous avez besoin de la version 32-bit, rendez-vous sur le site de l’éditeur.

Quoi de neuf dans Opera One 133.0.5932.85 ?

RNA-3492 Enable #vertical-tabs on all streams

RNA-3905 It is difficult to distinguish between the different states of pinned tabs

RNA-3907 Position of the ‘Collapse panel’ and ‘search tabs’ buttons is incorrect

RNA-3926 Tab island names and tab names should appear with fade when there is not enough space

RNA-3929 After creation, tabs with splitscreen seems in active state even when not

RNA-3935 Cannot click any item in the area of expanded popup, when it’s collapsed

RNA-3953 Pinned tabs tooltip cover the tabs under them

RNA-3954 All tabs should have tooltip in collapsed state

RNA-3957 No designated spacing in between regular tabs and pinned tabs separator

RNA-3962 Close icon displayed on wrong tab after closing a tab

RNA-3963 [Google Lens] Checkbox is not selectable when choosing files via Easy Files

RNA-3971 order of tabs in vertical and horizontal tab strip is different

RNA-3983 Google meet recording pinned tab state

RNA-3991 [Google Lens] Setting off “Enable Google Lens in Start Page search” does not work

RNA-3993 Dialog closes when releasing mouse button outside popup after selecting text

RNA-4000 Crash when selecting multiple tabs and choosing “Reload all tabs”

RNA-4007 [Mac] Buttons name is not fully displayed

RNA-4015 Google meet tab recording button disappears when you move the tab to another workspace

RNA-4018 Enable #vertical-tabs-pinned-grid on all streams

RNA-4022 Split screen icon not centered in minimized strip state

RNA-4025 Enable #image-search-support-start-page on all streams

RNA-4037 [Google Lens] Incorrect order of Google Lens settings in opera://settings

RNA-4070 Crash at opera::SplitScreenController::SelectSplitScreenTabs

RNA-4073 Split screen tab is pinned after switching from vertical to horizontal tab strip

RNA-4079 Pinned tabs appear with icon off to the side and an X button

RNA-4087 Crash at opera::VerticalTabsPanel::OnSplitScreenInserted

Changelog Opera One 133.0.5932.20

CHR-9416 Updating Chromium on desktop-stable-* branches

DNA-125189 Add logging for URL/site feedback pop-up interactions

DNA-125237 Crash at constrained_window::CreateWebModalDialogViews

DNA-125250 Activity page – start using os_type field to determine device OS string

RNA-3646 Injection Protection: introduce a service and add pref

RNA-3647 Injection Protection: define pattern file format and create & load initial pattern file

RNA-3648 Injection Protection: read and parse patterns, expose pattern matcher

RNA-3650 Injection Protection: intercept async clipboard APIs from renderer

RNA-3652 Injection Protection: blocking popup core UI and tab lifecycle

RNA-3653 Injection Protection: blocking popup Dismiss and Close tab actions

RNA-3656 Injection Protection: single blocking popup for rapid repeated clipboard writes

RNA-3657 Injection Protection: per-domain whitelist storage and enforcement

RNA-3660 Injection Protection: settings page toggle

RNA-3662 Injection Protection: telemetry events

RNA-3674 Injection Protection: create browser API for React implementation

RNA-3702 Limit payload length

RNA-3711 Create popup UI elements

RNA-3717 [History][Recently closed] ‘Last tab’ is not visible

RNA-3751 Injection Protection: Show warning icon and popup when relevant

RNA-3755 Injection Protection: additional API methods

RNA-3756 Injection Protection: resize the popup

RNA-3758 [Injection Protection] Blocking popup has a white frame in dark mode and black frame in light mode

RNA-3759 [Injection Protection] Wrong position of ‘X’ in the blocking popup

RNA-3761 [Injection Protection] Incorrect color for the blocked content text

RNA-3766 Enable #paste-protect on developer and Early Bird

RNA-3768 [Injection Protection] Blocking popup points to Easy Setup icon after clicking in the address bar

RNA-3769 [Injection Protection] Blocking popup doesn’t reappear when suspicious content is copied again

Changelog Opera One 133.0.5392.10

CHR-9416 Updating Chromium on desktop-stable-* branches

DNA-125204 Bump major version to 134

DNA-125205 Promote 133 to stable

DNA-125208 DragControllerTest.* unstable on macOS

DNA-125209 ProtocolHandlersManagerServiceTest.ProtocolHandlerSanityCheck failing on stable branch

RNA-3686 [BC in toolbar] Browser Connector disappears after enabling Early Bird

Changelog Opera One 132.0.5905.102

CHR-10373 Update Chromium on desktop-stable-148-5905 to 148.0.7778.271

RNA-1033 [Color themes] No possibility to set the same theme after Recovery

RNA-3532 Crash after default recovery with dynamic themes

RNA-3588 [Color themes] Clicking “Edit theme” on SD page opens old editor page

Changelog Opera One 132.0.5905.37

CHR-10352 Update Chromium on desktop-stable-148-5905 to 148.0.7778.218

DNA-125169 Cherry-pick CVE-2026-11645

RNA-1957 Cannot copy text from the sharing point box

RNA-2590 Sharing point icon turns blue after theme change

RNA-3261 Missing dot on download icon when the download is completed

RNA-3289 Handle pinned-state changes incrementally in VerticalTabsPanel

RNA-3309 [Clear data on exit] Checkbox background should match the border color

RNA-3314 [Clear data on exit] Text on button in light mode should be white

RNA-3318 [Clear data on exit] ⓘ popup should match current theme

RNA-3348 Hover effect on AI button is hardly visible depending on the used theme

RNA-3389 [Theme Editor] Video wallpaper is not highlighted on wallpaper section on load

RNA-3420 Easy setup carusel – after changing the theme, the carusel did not back to the begining

RNA-3471 Move Aurora & Midsommar

RNA-3494 [easy setup] Wallpaper section do not scroll to the beginning

RNA-3539 Missing wallpapers in Theme Editor for Classic Theme

RNA-3542 Enable #sharing-point flag on stable

Changelog Opera One 132.0.5905.19

CHR-10345 Update Chromium on desktop-stable-148-5905 to 148.0.7778.180

RNA-2940 [Settings] Wrong layout in System section

RNA-3285 Handle TabStripModelChange::kInserted incrementally in VerticalTabsPanel

RNA-3286 Handle TabStripModelChange::kRemoved incrementally in VerticalTabsPanel

RNA-3287 Handle TabStripModelChange::kMoved incrementally in VerticalTabsPanel

RNA-3288 Handle TabStripModelChange::kReplaced incrementally in VerticalTabsPanel

RNA-3371 Vertical tabs: multi-tab drag interaction with pinned tabs and split screens

RNA-3386 Empty space in toolbar after disabling AI Chat

RNA-3400 Pinned tabs are not fixed on top of the strip when scrolling down

RNA-3405 Tab dragging placeholder oddly reorders during dragging

RNA-3408 Can’t create a split screen by dragging and dropping when using vertical tabs

RNA-3414 Vertical tab strip is visible in full screen

RNA-3419 Cannot change tabs when they are multi-selected

RNA-3422 X button visible on the pinned tabs but not usable

RNA-3424 Copy under wallpaper section is missing

RNA-3429 Hiding/unhiding theme gallery shortcut/ side panel

RNA-3430 Displaying collapsable theme gallery shortcut when first time opening theme editor

RNA-3434 Update Embedded Aurora and midsommar shaders

RNA-3435 Update Classic theme with color frames and saturation Slider

RNA-3440 Classic light theme is blue

RNA-3441 Dragging multiple tabs stack preview looks incorrect

RNA-3451 [Split screen] Disappearing domain chips

RNA-3452 Expand / collapse does not look good when active tab is included

RNA-3457 Internal Pages Icons Too Bright in Light Mode with Vertical Tab Strip

RNA-3465 Update Slider label description

RNA-3475 [Mac] No vertical tab strip after entering full screen

RNA-3479 Enable #color-theme-configure-easy-setup on Early Bird

RNA-3480 Transition from collapsed to expanded icon animation does not look as designed

RNA-3484 theme name should not be editable

RNA-3486 Crash when dragging a tab to the middle of split screen

RNA-3491 Missing themes preview at opera://settings

RNA-3495 Empty space at the left side when sidebar is disabled

Changelog Opera One 132.0.5903.11

DNA-125074 Promote 132 to stable

DNA-125098 Crash at opera::PageContainerView::UpdateVerticalTabsPanelVisibility

RNA-2045 Tab islands get ungrouped randomly after browser’s restart

RNA-3215 “Next” button visibility issue in onboarding flow on smaller (14-inch) displays

RNA-3355 Highlight over BC do not match the design

RNA-3364 Animate the tabs sliding in/out when expanding/collapsing a tab island

RNA-3365 Animate the toggle arrow rotation when expanding/collapsing a tab island

RNA-3370 Vertical tabs: visuals and same-window drop for multi-tab drag

RNA-3375 Vertical tabs: drag a whole tab island

RNA-3376 [Win] Google Meet PiP Buttons Require Multiple Clicks to Respond in a pop up

RNA-3378 Google Meet Picture-in-picture resizing only works on top edge

RNA-3387 Too much space between Vertical Tabs and website

RNA-3388 Incorrect placeholder for Tab Island name

RNA-3394 No hover effect on hovering over the ‘add new tab’ button rectangle

RNA-3398 The vertical tab strip remains opened when entering the theme editor site

RNA-3399 Split screen icon is white in light mode

RNA-3401 Translations for 132

Changelog Opera One 132.0.5903.0

CHR-10298 Update Chromium on master to 148.0.7778.40

RNA-3233 disable duplicated tab marker for vertical tabs

RNA-3238 Cannot drag the split screen tab into an island

RNA-3263 Dragging a link from a webpage to the vertical tab strip does not open a new tab

RNA-3313 AI button is too narrow

RNA-3319 [Volume booster] Volume level goes to 98% after only clicking on the dot

RNA-3321 Height mismatch between “Add new tab” button and tabs

RNA-3344 [Vertical tabs] Tabs swap positions when quickly switching between tabs

RNA-3352 Enable #browser-connector-in-toolbar on developer

Changelog Opera One 131.0.5877.55

DNA-124923 Crash at opera::ToolbarView::ToolbarView

DNA-124936 Crash at BookmarkContextMenuController::GetLabelForCommandId

DNA-124952 Crash at subtle::PrefMemberBase::VerifyPref

RNA-2579 [Windows] Offline installer icon missing

RNA-2884 Reset gain on reload

RNA-2948 Vertical tabs: resize handle for the panel

RNA-2952 Vertical tabs: right-click context menu on tab items

RNA-2954 Vertical tabs: tab islands rendering

RNA-2958 Vertical tabs: Drag and drop tabs outside the strip

RNA-2960 Vertical tabs: New tab button in the strip header

RNA-3006 Closing multiple tabs one by one in vertical is not as smooth as in horizontal

RNA-3047 Enable #volume-booster-in-sidebar on developer stream

RNA-3056 [Mac] Switching browsers light to dark mode causes issues to the tab strip

RNA-3060 [Volume booster in sidebar] Additional icon appears in toolbar

RNA-3061 Active tabs and hovered tabs don’t highlight in light mode

RNA-3095 Minimum and maximum width doesn’t match the figma design

RNA-3097 1. API for oMH – spotify banner in the sidebar (home page of sidebar player)

RNA-3098 2. API for oMH – free vpn

RNA-3100 4. API for oMH – Opera AI

RNA-3101 5. API for oMH – gServices

RNA-3102 6. API for oMH – Messengers

RNA-3117 Add “Clear data on exit” access point row to Delete Browsing Data dialog

RNA-3134 Crash at TabStripModel::ExecuteContextMenuCommand

RNA-3141 Tab island handle is too long in collapsed version

RNA-3149 Vertical tab panel gets created on startup even when using horizontal tab strip

RNA-3161 Scroll position not updated when new tab opened

RNA-3164 adress bar is set to the right when sidebar is hidden

RNA-3166 Vertical tabs: indicator for the tab island with an active tab

RNA-3180 CHECK failed when dropping vertical tab to bookmark bar

RNA-3189 Prepare vertical tab strip for other browser products

RNA-3190 Tab hover area should not have rounded corners and extend to both sides

RNA-3207 Add Search in Tabs button to vertical tab strip header

RNA-3209 [WinLin] Keep window controls accessible on Windows when horizontal strip is hidden

RNA-3210 [Mac] Keep macOS traffic light buttons accessible when horizontal strip is hidden

RNA-3216 [Volume booster on tab] Change range of red indicator icon

RNA-3222 [Win/Lin] Put Opera Menu button in toolbar when sidebar is disabled

RNA-3223 Tooltip highlighter covers claude.ai reply function

RNA-3232 [Volume booster] Sound icon on a tab doesn’t disappear after going to a different page

RNA-3240 [Clear data on exit] Button color is different from design

RNA-3241 [Clear data on exit] Background color is different than design in dark mode

RNA-3242 [Clear data on exit] First text font size should be larger

RNA-3249 Dragging the last tabs down makes it disappear

RNA-3254 [Volume booster in sidebar] Fix mute state handling and UI

RNA-3275 Enable #volume-booster-in-sidebar in Early Bird

RNA-3296 Enable #volume-booster-in-sidebar on all streams

RNA-3306 Enable #vertical-tabs on early bird

RNA-3308 [Mac] No vertical nor horizontal tab strip when opening opera

Changelog Opera One 131.0.5877.5