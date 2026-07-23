Opera 86.0.4363.32

Télécharger Opera One 133.0.5932.85
Opera One 133.0.5932.85 est un navigateur très performant et très intuitif faisant la part belle à l’optimisation et la simplicité d’utilisation.
Opera One 133.0.5932.85 est un navigateur très performant et très intuitif faisant la part belle à l’optimisation et la simplicité d’utilisation. Il est peut-être un peu moins connu et moins répandu que le navigateur FireFox de la fondation Mozilla ou que Google Chrome mais il se révèle tout aussi efficace.
Opera One est la nouvelle génération du navigateur Opera, pensée comme une plateforme de navigation modulaire et profondément dopée à l’intelligence artificielle pour repenser l’usage des onglets, de l’interface et des services en ligne. Il vise clairement les power users, les créateurs et tous ceux qui jonglent au quotidien avec des dizaines d’onglets, des applis web et des outils de productivité.
Opera One remplace progressivement le navigateur Opera classique et sert de base à toutes les nouveautés majeures de l’éditeur. L’accent est mis sur trois axes : gestion avancée des onglets, intégration native de l’IA et interface modulaire avec barre latérale enrichie.
Le navigateur Opera offre de nombreuses fonctionnalités plus ou moins similaires à celles de la concurrence. Il supporte également la majorité des technologies modernes du web. La version disponible ici en téléchargement est la version 64-bit. Si vous avez besoin de la version 32-bit, rendez-vous sur le site de l’éditeur.
Quoi de neuf dans Opera One 133.0.5932.85 ?
- RNA-3492 Enable #vertical-tabs on all streams
- RNA-3905 It is difficult to distinguish between the different states of pinned tabs
- RNA-3907 Position of the ‘Collapse panel’ and ‘search tabs’ buttons is incorrect
- RNA-3926 Tab island names and tab names should appear with fade when there is not enough space
- RNA-3929 After creation, tabs with splitscreen seems in active state even when not
- RNA-3935 Cannot click any item in the area of expanded popup, when it’s collapsed
- RNA-3953 Pinned tabs tooltip cover the tabs under them
- RNA-3954 All tabs should have tooltip in collapsed state
- RNA-3957 No designated spacing in between regular tabs and pinned tabs separator
- RNA-3962 Close icon displayed on wrong tab after closing a tab
- RNA-3963 [Google Lens] Checkbox is not selectable when choosing files via Easy Files
- RNA-3971 order of tabs in vertical and horizontal tab strip is different
- RNA-3983 Google meet recording pinned tab state
- RNA-3991 [Google Lens] Setting off “Enable Google Lens in Start Page search” does not work
- RNA-3993 Dialog closes when releasing mouse button outside popup after selecting text
- RNA-4000 Crash when selecting multiple tabs and choosing “Reload all tabs”
- RNA-4007 [Mac] Buttons name is not fully displayed
- RNA-4015 Google meet tab recording button disappears when you move the tab to another workspace
- RNA-4018 Enable #vertical-tabs-pinned-grid on all streams
- RNA-4022 Split screen icon not centered in minimized strip state
- RNA-4025 Enable #image-search-support-start-page on all streams
- RNA-4037 [Google Lens] Incorrect order of Google Lens settings in opera://settings
- RNA-4070 Crash at opera::SplitScreenController::SelectSplitScreenTabs
- RNA-4073 Split screen tab is pinned after switching from vertical to horizontal tab strip
- RNA-4079 Pinned tabs appear with icon off to the side and an X button
- RNA-4087 Crash at opera::VerticalTabsPanel::OnSplitScreenInserted
Changelog Opera One 133.0.5932.20
- CHR-9416 Updating Chromium on desktop-stable-* branches
- DNA-125189 Add logging for URL/site feedback pop-up interactions
- DNA-125237 Crash at constrained_window::CreateWebModalDialogViews
- DNA-125250 Activity page – start using os_type field to determine device OS string
- RNA-3646 Injection Protection: introduce a service and add pref
- RNA-3647 Injection Protection: define pattern file format and create & load initial pattern file
- RNA-3648 Injection Protection: read and parse patterns, expose pattern matcher
- RNA-3650 Injection Protection: intercept async clipboard APIs from renderer
- RNA-3652 Injection Protection: blocking popup core UI and tab lifecycle
- RNA-3653 Injection Protection: blocking popup Dismiss and Close tab actions
- RNA-3656 Injection Protection: single blocking popup for rapid repeated clipboard writes
- RNA-3657 Injection Protection: per-domain whitelist storage and enforcement
- RNA-3660 Injection Protection: settings page toggle
- RNA-3662 Injection Protection: telemetry events
- RNA-3674 Injection Protection: create browser API for React implementation
- RNA-3702 Limit payload length
- RNA-3711 Create popup UI elements
- RNA-3717 [History][Recently closed] ‘Last tab’ is not visible
- RNA-3751 Injection Protection: Show warning icon and popup when relevant
- RNA-3755 Injection Protection: additional API methods
- RNA-3756 Injection Protection: resize the popup
- RNA-3758 [Injection Protection] Blocking popup has a white frame in dark mode and black frame in light mode
- RNA-3759 [Injection Protection] Wrong position of ‘X’ in the blocking popup
- RNA-3761 [Injection Protection] Incorrect color for the blocked content text
- RNA-3766 Enable #paste-protect on developer and Early Bird
- RNA-3768 [Injection Protection] Blocking popup points to Easy Setup icon after clicking in the address bar
- RNA-3769 [Injection Protection] Blocking popup doesn’t reappear when suspicious content is copied again
Changelog Opera One 133.0.5392.10
- CHR-9416 Updating Chromium on desktop-stable-* branches
- DNA-125204 Bump major version to 134
- DNA-125205 Promote 133 to stable
- DNA-125208 DragControllerTest.* unstable on macOS
- DNA-125209 ProtocolHandlersManagerServiceTest.ProtocolHandlerSanityCheck failing on stable branch
- RNA-3686 [BC in toolbar] Browser Connector disappears after enabling Early Bird
Changelog Opera One 132.0.5905.102
- CHR-10373 Update Chromium on desktop-stable-148-5905 to 148.0.7778.271
- RNA-1033 [Color themes] No possibility to set the same theme after Recovery
- RNA-3532 Crash after default recovery with dynamic themes
- RNA-3588 [Color themes] Clicking “Edit theme” on SD page opens old editor page
Changelog Opera One 132.0.5905.37
- CHR-10352 Update Chromium on desktop-stable-148-5905 to 148.0.7778.218
- DNA-125169 Cherry-pick CVE-2026-11645
- RNA-1957 Cannot copy text from the sharing point box
- RNA-2590 Sharing point icon turns blue after theme change
- RNA-3261 Missing dot on download icon when the download is completed
- RNA-3289 Handle pinned-state changes incrementally in VerticalTabsPanel
- RNA-3309 [Clear data on exit] Checkbox background should match the border color
- RNA-3314 [Clear data on exit] Text on button in light mode should be white
- RNA-3318 [Clear data on exit] ⓘ popup should match current theme
- RNA-3348 Hover effect on AI button is hardly visible depending on the used theme
- RNA-3389 [Theme Editor] Video wallpaper is not highlighted on wallpaper section on load
- RNA-3420 Easy setup carusel – after changing the theme, the carusel did not back to the begining
- RNA-3471 Move Aurora & Midsommar
- RNA-3494 [easy setup] Wallpaper section do not scroll to the beginning
- RNA-3539 Missing wallpapers in Theme Editor for Classic Theme
- RNA-3542 Enable #sharing-point flag on stable
Changelog Opera One 132.0.5905.19
- CHR-10345 Update Chromium on desktop-stable-148-5905 to 148.0.7778.180
- RNA-2940 [Settings] Wrong layout in System section
- RNA-3285 Handle TabStripModelChange::kInserted incrementally in VerticalTabsPanel
- RNA-3286 Handle TabStripModelChange::kRemoved incrementally in VerticalTabsPanel
- RNA-3287 Handle TabStripModelChange::kMoved incrementally in VerticalTabsPanel
- RNA-3288 Handle TabStripModelChange::kReplaced incrementally in VerticalTabsPanel
- RNA-3371 Vertical tabs: multi-tab drag interaction with pinned tabs and split screens
- RNA-3386 Empty space in toolbar after disabling AI Chat
- RNA-3400 Pinned tabs are not fixed on top of the strip when scrolling down
- RNA-3405 Tab dragging placeholder oddly reorders during dragging
- RNA-3408 Can’t create a split screen by dragging and dropping when using vertical tabs
- RNA-3414 Vertical tab strip is visible in full screen
- RNA-3419 Cannot change tabs when they are multi-selected
- RNA-3422 X button visible on the pinned tabs but not usable
- RNA-3424 Copy under wallpaper section is missing
- RNA-3429 Hiding/unhiding theme gallery shortcut/ side panel
- RNA-3430 Displaying collapsable theme gallery shortcut when first time opening theme editor
- RNA-3434 Update Embedded Aurora and midsommar shaders
- RNA-3435 Update Classic theme with color frames and saturation Slider
- RNA-3440 Classic light theme is blue
- RNA-3441 Dragging multiple tabs stack preview looks incorrect
- RNA-3451 [Split screen] Disappearing domain chips
- RNA-3452 Expand / collapse does not look good when active tab is included
- RNA-3457 Internal Pages Icons Too Bright in Light Mode with Vertical Tab Strip
- RNA-3465 Update Slider label description
- RNA-3475 [Mac] No vertical tab strip after entering full screen
- RNA-3479 Enable #color-theme-configure-easy-setup on Early Bird
- RNA-3480 Transition from collapsed to expanded icon animation does not look as designed
- RNA-3484 theme name should not be editable
- RNA-3486 Crash when dragging a tab to the middle of split screen
- RNA-3491 Missing themes preview at opera://settings
- RNA-3495 Empty space at the left side when sidebar is disabled
Changelog Opera One 132.0.5903.11
- DNA-125074 Promote 132 to stable
- DNA-125098 Crash at opera::PageContainerView::UpdateVerticalTabsPanelVisibility
- RNA-2045 Tab islands get ungrouped randomly after browser’s restart
- RNA-3215 “Next” button visibility issue in onboarding flow on smaller (14-inch) displays
- RNA-3355 Highlight over BC do not match the design
- RNA-3364 Animate the tabs sliding in/out when expanding/collapsing a tab island
- RNA-3365 Animate the toggle arrow rotation when expanding/collapsing a tab island
- RNA-3370 Vertical tabs: visuals and same-window drop for multi-tab drag
- RNA-3375 Vertical tabs: drag a whole tab island
- RNA-3376 [Win] Google Meet PiP Buttons Require Multiple Clicks to Respond in a pop up
- RNA-3378 Google Meet Picture-in-picture resizing only works on top edge
- RNA-3387 Too much space between Vertical Tabs and website
- RNA-3388 Incorrect placeholder for Tab Island name
- RNA-3394 No hover effect on hovering over the ‘add new tab’ button rectangle
- RNA-3398 The vertical tab strip remains opened when entering the theme editor site
- RNA-3399 Split screen icon is white in light mode
- RNA-3401 Translations for 132
Changelog Opera One 132.0.5903.0
- CHR-10298 Update Chromium on master to 148.0.7778.40
- RNA-3233 disable duplicated tab marker for vertical tabs
- RNA-3238 Cannot drag the split screen tab into an island
- RNA-3263 Dragging a link from a webpage to the vertical tab strip does not open a new tab
- RNA-3313 AI button is too narrow
- RNA-3319 [Volume booster] Volume level goes to 98% after only clicking on the dot
- RNA-3321 Height mismatch between “Add new tab” button and tabs
- RNA-3344 [Vertical tabs] Tabs swap positions when quickly switching between tabs
- RNA-3352 Enable #browser-connector-in-toolbar on developer
Changelog Opera One 131.0.5877.55
- DNA-124923 Crash at opera::ToolbarView::ToolbarView
- DNA-124936 Crash at BookmarkContextMenuController::GetLabelForCommandId
- DNA-124952 Crash at subtle::PrefMemberBase::VerifyPref
- RNA-2579 [Windows] Offline installer icon missing
- RNA-2884 Reset gain on reload
- RNA-2948 Vertical tabs: resize handle for the panel
- RNA-2952 Vertical tabs: right-click context menu on tab items
- RNA-2954 Vertical tabs: tab islands rendering
- RNA-2958 Vertical tabs: Drag and drop tabs outside the strip
- RNA-2960 Vertical tabs: New tab button in the strip header
- RNA-3006 Closing multiple tabs one by one in vertical is not as smooth as in horizontal
- RNA-3047 Enable #volume-booster-in-sidebar on developer stream
- RNA-3056 [Mac] Switching browsers light to dark mode causes issues to the tab strip
- RNA-3060 [Volume booster in sidebar] Additional icon appears in toolbar
- RNA-3061 Active tabs and hovered tabs don’t highlight in light mode
- RNA-3095 Minimum and maximum width doesn’t match the figma design
- RNA-3097 1. API for oMH – spotify banner in the sidebar (home page of sidebar player)
- RNA-3098 2. API for oMH – free vpn
- RNA-3100 4. API for oMH – Opera AI
- RNA-3101 5. API for oMH – gServices
- RNA-3102 6. API for oMH – Messengers
- RNA-3117 Add “Clear data on exit” access point row to Delete Browsing Data dialog
- RNA-3134 Crash at TabStripModel::ExecuteContextMenuCommand
- RNA-3141 Tab island handle is too long in collapsed version
- RNA-3149 Vertical tab panel gets created on startup even when using horizontal tab strip
- RNA-3161 Scroll position not updated when new tab opened
- RNA-3164 adress bar is set to the right when sidebar is hidden
- RNA-3166 Vertical tabs: indicator for the tab island with an active tab
- RNA-3180 CHECK failed when dropping vertical tab to bookmark bar
- RNA-3189 Prepare vertical tab strip for other browser products
- RNA-3190 Tab hover area should not have rounded corners and extend to both sides
- RNA-3207 Add Search in Tabs button to vertical tab strip header
- RNA-3209 [WinLin] Keep window controls accessible on Windows when horizontal strip is hidden
- RNA-3210 [Mac] Keep macOS traffic light buttons accessible when horizontal strip is hidden
- RNA-3216 [Volume booster on tab] Change range of red indicator icon
- RNA-3222 [Win/Lin] Put Opera Menu button in toolbar when sidebar is disabled
- RNA-3223 Tooltip highlighter covers claude.ai reply function
- RNA-3232 [Volume booster] Sound icon on a tab doesn’t disappear after going to a different page
- RNA-3240 [Clear data on exit] Button color is different from design
- RNA-3241 [Clear data on exit] Background color is different than design in dark mode
- RNA-3242 [Clear data on exit] First text font size should be larger
- RNA-3249 Dragging the last tabs down makes it disappear
- RNA-3254 [Volume booster in sidebar] Fix mute state handling and UI
- RNA-3275 Enable #volume-booster-in-sidebar in Early Bird
- RNA-3296 Enable #volume-booster-in-sidebar on all streams
- RNA-3306 Enable #vertical-tabs on early bird
- RNA-3308 [Mac] No vertical nor horizontal tab strip when opening opera
Changelog Opera One 131.0.5877.5
- DNA-124879 Promote 131 to stable
- CHR-10278 Update Chromium on master to 147.0.7727.56
- DNA-123479 Enable #new-auto-pip-for-(video|documents) in Early Bird
- DNA-123547 Crash at BrowserProcessImpl::Unpin
- DNA-124382 Crash at extensions::PermissionSet::HasAPIPermission
- DNA-124630 Auto-PiP not easily available after enabling from PiP window
- DNA-124773 Crash at chrome::ShowPasswordManager
- DNA-124821 [Linux][PiP] Meeting popout frame looks wrong on Linux
- DNA-124823 [Linux] Document/Video pop-out is not initially transparent
- DNA-124826 Dcheck at opera::SitePatcher::UpdateInstall
- DNA-124831 Opera account opauto tests fail
- DNA-124836 Dcheck at cc::UIResourceLayerImpl::PushPropertiesTo
- DNA-124839 Enable #new-auto-pip-for-(video|documents) on all streams
- DNA-124840 DCHECK at EasyFilesBrowserTest.TestPopupClosedOnTabChangeWithFeedbackOpen
- DNA-124850 Crash when Casting with detached GMeet tab – absl::functional_internal::InvokeObject
- DNA-124863 DCHECK in NativeHostExecutablesLaunchDirectlyPolicyTestP/NativeHostExecutablesLaunchDirectlyPolicyTest.Policy* tests
- DNA-124867 [Mac] Crash at BrowserProcessImpl::Unpin
- RNA-806 [Google Meet] Favicon replaced by deafult one after detaching
- RNA-1089 [Private Window] Free VPN toggle is not visible when switched on with light theme
- RNA-2431 Implement settings designs improvements
- RNA-2809 [Sidebar Autohide] Sidebar extends outside the Opera window and grows longer on repeated hovers
- RNA-2865 Extension popup is cut when AI feature is disabled
- RNA-2910 Invisible extension icon on the toolbar
- RNA-2912 No shadow for auto-hiding sidebar
- RNA-2927 Opera fails to start after disabling the flag #split-screen
- RNA-2941 [Win10] Detached video doesn’t work in Windows10
- RNA-2969 [Frontend] Fix Early Bird section in Easy Setup
- RNA-2974 Enable feature flag #youtube-in-sidebar on all streams
- RNA-2975 Enable #twitch-in-sidebar and #threads-in-sidebar on all streams
- RNA-2976 Enable #volume-booster on all streams
- RNA-2999 Mark extensions installed by installer as installed by default
- RNA-3029 [Mac] Crash on closing browser window
- RNA-3050 [Mac] [Netinstaller] Opera fails to start after installation with netinstaller
- RNA-3053 Move Twitch and Threads to “Social Media” category instead of “Messengers”
- RNA-3062 Opera fails to reopen after closing with docked sidepanel
Détails
Version : 133.0.5932.85
Langue : français
OS : Windows (toutes versions)
Licence : Freeware
Limitation : Aucune
Taille : 3,1 Mo
Téléchargé : 1610 fois
Editeur : Opera Software
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Thanks
Merci pour l’info
la branche 133 est sorti hier ^^
Merci pour le commentaire. Maj ;)