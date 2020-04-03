Les drivers AMD Adrenalin 20.4.1 sont de sortie, ils sont optimisés pour Resident Evil 3
- Publié par Sebastien le 3 avril 2020 à 08:53
La firme AMD annonce aujourd’hui la sortie des pilotes Adrenalin 20.4.1. Ces derniers sont optimisés pour le jeu Resident Evil 3 et ils apportent également plusieur correctifs comme on peut le voir ci-dessous.
Les drivers Adrenalin 20.4.1 sont disponibles en téléchargement sur le site d’AMD.
Liste des correctifs :
– Overwatch and Heroes of the Storm may experience a black screen or application hang while gaming for extended periods of time on some Radeon RX Vega series graphics product system configurations.
– HDR may fail to enable or be detected in applications and games using the Vulkan API.
– Doom Eternal may fail to launch in some hybrid graphics system configurations.
– Radeon ReLive streaming may fail to launch or may crash when a stream session is started with performance metrics overlay enabled.
– Some clock values may fail to populate for a limited number of graphics products in the Radeon Settings Hardware information tab.
– Hotkeys can no longer be assigned to a single digit or character as this has the ability to block or cause interference with some default Windows® functionality.
– Some Radeon FreeSync Premium supported displays may not list all supported refresh rate options in Windows® when Radeon FreeSync Premium is enabled in the displays OSD settings.