Un nouveau correctif (1.12) pour corriger CyberPunk 2077

Hotfix 1.12 is now available on PC!

This update addresses the vulnerability that could be used as part of remote code execution (including save files):

– Fixed a buffer overrun issue.

– Removed/replaced non-ASLR DLLs. pic.twitter.com/LAkBfVpnXf

