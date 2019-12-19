Bhmag, votre magazine informatique en ligne

Vous êtes ici :

  5. Les drivers Radeon Adrenalin 19.12.3 sont en ligne

Les drivers Radeon Adrenalin 19.12.3 sont en ligne

  • Publié par Sebastien le 19 décembre 2019 à 08:53

AMD vient de sortir la version 19.12.3 de ses drivers Radeon Adrenalin. Ces nouveaux pilotes succédent aux 19.12.2 dévoilés la semaine dernière. Ils n’ apportent pas grand chose de neuf si ce n’est une liste phénoménale de corrections de bugs dont vous trouverez la liste ci-desous. La mise à jour est vivement conseillée. Vous pouvez télécharger les drivers Adrenalin 19.12.3 sur le site d’AMD.

Changelog Adrenalin 19.2.3

– Game and boost clocks may be incorrectly reported for Radeon RX 5500 XT graphics products in Radeon Software.
– Radeon Software Install may experience an error and fail to detect AMD graphics hardware when a certain WiFi adapter is enabled in the system.
– Rocket League may crash or experience an application hang after performing a task switch.
– A black screen may occur when Performance Metrics Overlay is open and changing game resolution.
– After disabling Radeon Software Overlay users may still see the toast messages for the overlay shortcut while in fullscreen games.
– Audio from custom scenes may continue to play after recording or streaming has been stopped.
– Installer audio has been reduced as it was too loud on some system configurations.
– Some users may be unable to select drop downs in graphics settings for Tessellation Mode.
– Radeon ReLive may appear to be missing or not available to install on some system configurations with Hyper-V enabled.
– Newly added game profiles may fail to enable the currently selected global graphics settings options in their profile.
– Performing an auto update from web to Adrenalin 2020 Edition from Adrenalin 2019 Edition may fail with an error code.
– Improved Radeon Chill experience when using a gaming mouse.
– Switching between borderless and fullscreen in some games when Performance Overlay is enabled and Radeon FreeSync is enabled may cause stuttering.
– MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries™ may experience black corruption near the bottom of the screen close to the player model.
– Radeon Anti-Lag may fail to enable for DirectX 9 applications when enabled in the global graphics settings options.
– Radeon Anti-Lag may fail to enable for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive™.
– The custom stream option may fail to present users with a url box to choose their endpoint.
– DirectML Media Filters may fail to apply Upscale and Denoise when attempting to do both at the same time on one image.
– Some Radeon FreeSync enabled displays may experience LFC intermittently enabling mid game causing poor performance or stutter.
– A grey box may prevent users from setting custom hotkeys in the scene editor.
– Performing Auto Tuning for graphics clocks on Radeon RX 5700 XT may result in an extremely high OC or unstable OC.
– Some games may experience instability and screen loss or control loss when performing a task switch when the Gaming profile is set in Radeon Software which enables Radeon Enhanced Sync.
– Radeon Image Sharpening may fail to enable in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.
– HDCP 2.2 enabled content may fail to play on some Radeon RX 500 series graphics products.

Tags :

    Laisser un commentaire

    Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

Actualités relatives

  • Les drivers Radeon Adrenalin 19.12.2 sont disponibles
    Les drivers Radeon Adrenalin 19.12.2 sont disponibles
    AMD vient de sortir une nouvelle et énième version de ses drivers Radeon Adrenalin. Cette fois ci les pilotes 19.12.2 supportent les nouvelles Radeon RX 5500XT et ils sont...
  • Sortie des drivers GeForce 441.66 WHQL !
    Sortie des drivers GeForce 441.66 WHQL !
    Une nouvelle fournée des drivers NVIDIA GeForce vient de sortir. Les nouveaux pilotes portent le numéro de version 441.66 WHQL. Ils sont optimisés pour le jeu MechWarrior...
  • Drivers GeForce 441.66 WHQL pour Windows 10 64-bit
    Drivers GeForce 441.66 WHQL pour Windows 10 64-bit
    Vous pouvez télécharger ici les derniers drivers GeForce destinés au système d'exploitation Microsoft Windows 10 et aux cartes graphiques NVIDIA GeForce. Les pilotes sont...
  • Le programme GPU-Z vient de sortir en version 2.28
    Le programme GPU-Z vient de sortir en version 2.28
    GPU-Z est aujourd'hui disponible en version 2.28.0. Le programme prend désormais en charge les nouvelles puces Radeon RX 5500 XT et Radeon Pro W5700 d'AMD ainsi que les...
  • GPU-Z 2.28.0
    GPU-Z 2.28.0
    GPU-Z 2.28.0 est un programme très pratique qui permet d'obtenir de nombreux détails techniques concernant sa carte gaphique. GPU-Z est en quelque sorte aux puces graphiques...

Toutes les actualités

Les Bons Plans de Bhmag

Dernières Actualités

Toutes les actualités

Derniers tests / dossiers

Tous les tests

Trucs & Astuces

Tous les trucs & astuces

Les derniers commentaires

Retrouvez-nous sur Facebook

BHmag, Votre magazine informatique en ligne.