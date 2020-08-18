Sortie des drivers GeForce 452.06 WHQL optimisés pour Flight Simulator

Les drivers NVIDIA GeForce viennent de sortir en version 452.06 WHQL. Ils sont maintenant optimisés pour les jeux Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020, World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, A Total War Saga: TROY et Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2.

A noter que les drivers 452.06 supportent également de nouveaux écrans G-SYNC compatibles : Acer XB273U, Acer VG272, Acer XV272, Acer CP5271U, Acer X34, Asus PG329, IO Data GC252UX et Lenovo Y25-25. Les pilotes apportent également des correctifs.

Les drivers apportent aussi des correctifs :

– Shadow of the Tomb Raider][DirectX 12]: The game may crash when launched if Hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling is enabled.

– [Death Stranding]: Texture corruption may be observed during gameplay on GeForce GTX 16/RTX 20 series GPUs.

– [Path of Exile]: Black square corruption appears around characters.

– [Sonic & All Stars Racing Transformed]: The game crashes when playing in a water level.

– [Forza Motorsport 7]: The game starts to stutter after racing a few laps.

– [Zhan Ge Jing Ji Chang]: Corruption occurs in the game when played in the Tencent mobile game simulator.

– Several games randomly freeze for a few seconds during gameplay. Affected games include Assassin’s Creed Origins, Planetside 2, Assassin’s Creed III, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Assassin’s Creed Syndicate.

– The NVIDIA Control Panel does not display the native resolution of some HDTVs if the timings are invalid.

– Some displays may show a green tint when Windows Night Light is enabled.

– Snow appears on the display upon waking up the HDMI monitor.

– [Notebook][Turing] Display may show pixelated corruption on waking notebook from long display off

Les drivers GeForce 452.06 WHQL sont disponibles sur le site du fabricant ou dans notre section téléchargement :

– Drivers 452.06 WHQL pour Windows 7, 8, 8.1, et Vista (64-bit)

– Drivers 452.06 WHQL pour Windows 10 (64-bit)