GPU-Z 2.30.0 est disponible en téléchargement

Le programme d’inforrmations GPU-Z vient de sortir en version 2.30.0. Il supporte à présent les cartes graphiques AMD Radeon RX 590 GME, Radeon Pro W5500, Radeon Pro V7350x2, FirePro 2260, Radeon Instinct MI25 MxGPU, AMD MxGPU ainsi que les chips Intel UHD Graphics (i5-10210Y) et les NVIDIA GTS 450 Rev 2.

La version 2.30 de GPU-Z apporte également de nombreux changements comme on peut le voir dans le changelog ci-dessous.

Liste des changements de GPU-Z 2.30

– Added Advanced tab reporting for Hardware Accelerated GPU Scheduling (Windows 10 20H1)

– Advanced tab now shows WDDM 2.7, Shader Model 6.6, DirectX Mesh Shaders, DirectX Raytracing Tier 1.1

– Worked around Microsoft bug to fix DirectML detection on Windows 10 19041 Insider Build

– Driver registry path for the graphics device is now displayed in Advanced -> General

– Renamed NVIDIA “VDDC” sensor to “GPU Voltage”

– Renamed AMD “GPU only Power Draw” sensor to “GPU Chip Power Draw” to clarify that this is the graphics chip only power draw, not the whole graphics card

– Windows Basic Display Driver will no longer show WHQL/Beta status

– Updated Renoir to be 7 nm

– Added support for AMD Radeon RX 590 GME, Radeon Pro W5500, Radeon Pro V7350x2, FirePro 2260, Radeon Instinct MI25 MxGPU, AMD MxGPU

– Added support for Intel UHD Graphics (i5-10210Y)

– Added support for NVIDIA GTS 450 Rev 2

– Fixed crash during DirectX 12 detection

Vous pouvez télécharger GPU-Z 2.30.0 sur le site de l’éditeur ou sur cette page de notre section téléchargement.