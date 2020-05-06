La version 2.31 du programme GPU-Z est maintenant disponible en téléchargement

Le célèbre programme d’inforrmations GPU-Z est maintenant disponible en version 2.31.0. Les développeurs du logiciel ont ajouté le support de nombreuses puces graphiques. A commencer par les chips NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super Mobile, RTX 2080 Super Mobile, RTX 2060 Max-Q, RTX 2070 Super Max-Q, RTX 2080 Super Max-Q, RTX 2070 Mobile Refresh, RTX 2060 Mobile Refresh, GTX 1650 Mobile, GTX 1650 Ti Mobile, GeForce MX350, GRID RTX T10 (GeForce Now), Quadro RTX 8000, Tesla P40, Quadro 500M, GeForce GTX 1060 (Microsoft), GeForce GT 610 (GF108), GeForce GT 730M mais aussi les puces AMD Radeon Pro 580, Radeon Pro V340, Apple 5300M & 5500M.

La version 2.31 apporte également quelques correctifs et quelques améliorations comme on peut le voir dans le changelog ci-dessous.

Liste des changements de GPU-Z 2.31

– Fixed DirectML detection on newer Windows Insider Builds

– Added GPU voltage monitoring for Intel integrated graphics

– AMD Radeon Pro Drivers will now report their version number information

– Added command-line arguments -install and -installSilent

– Switched to InnoSetup based installer

– Improved driver version detection on some systems with NVIDIA GPU

– On Advanced tab, if Vulkan or OpenCL detection fails, report “not supported” instead of “not found”

– GPU-Z startup on slow systems now has longer timeouts to avoid errors

– Added support for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super Mobile, RTX 2080 Super Mobile, RTX 2060 Max-Q, RTX 2070 Super Max-Q, RTX 2080 Super Max-Q, RTX 2070 Mobile Refresh, RTX 2060 Mobile Refresh, GTX 1650 Mobile, GTX 1650 Ti Mobile, GeForce MX350, GRID RTX T10 (GeForce Now), Quadro RTX 8000, Tesla P40, Quadro 500M, GeForce GTX 1060 (Microsoft), GeForce GT 610 (GF108), GeForce GT 730M

– Added support for AMD Radeon Pro 580, Radeon Pro V340, Apple 5300M & 5500M

Vous pouvez télécharger GPU-Z 2.31.0 sur le site de l’éditeur ou sur cette page de notre section téléchargement.