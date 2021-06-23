Nvidia publie les drivers GeForce 471.11 WHQL

La firme au caméléon propose depuis hier une nouvelle version de ses drivers GeForce. Les nouveaux pilotes portent la référence 471.11 WHQL. NVIDIA indique que les drivers supportent CUDA 11.4 ainsi que la mise à jour de mai 2021 de Windows 10 (également connue le sous le nom 21H1)

Les Geforce 471.11 WHQL prennent aussi en charge les jeux : Doom Eternal (avec support du raytracing et du DLSS), Lego’s Builder journey (avec support du raytracing et du DLSS), Rust (avec support du DLSS), F1 2021 et Escape from Tarkov (avec support de la technologie Reflex).

Plusieurs correctifs sont également annoncés :

[World of Warcraft: Shadowlands]: Random flicker may occur in certain locations in the game [3206341]

[SLI][GeForce GTX 980M]: The system locks with a black screen upon booting into Windows. no repro with 457.51. [3266090]

[Surround][GeForce RTX 3090]: With Surround active, setting Bezel Correction disables Surround. [3286449]

[Crossfire][GeForce Experience][FreeStyle]: Freestyle might not work on Crossfire after the game is updated. [200736765]

[HDR]: Some specific HDMI displays might show some flickering in HDR mode. [200729987]

[Steam VR game]: Stuttering and lagging occur upon launching a game while any GPU hardware monitoring tool is running in the background. [3152190]

[NVIDIA Ampere GPU]: Colors may appear incorrect in games if sharpen Freestyle filter is used with HDR enabled. [200658208]

Display may flicker or lose signal when launching a game on an adaptive-sync VRR monitor in multi-monitor configuration when sharing the same display mode [3314055]

DisplayPort monitor may not wake from sleep when connected in extended mode with an HDMI 2.1 display that is powered off. [3281998]

Les drivers NVIDIA GeForce 471.11 WHQL peuvent être téléchargés sur le site du constructeur ou via notre section téléchargement :

– Drivers 471.11 WHQL pour Windows 7, 8, 8.1 (64-bit)

– Drivers 471.11 WHQL pour Windows 10 (64-bit)