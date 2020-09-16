Quels iPhone et iPad sont éligibles à iOS 14 et iPadOS 14 ?

Apple a annoncé hier soir lors de sa keynote que la version finale d’iOS 14 et d’iPadOS 14 serait officiellement disponible en téléchargement aujourd’hui pour ses différents terminaux mobiles.

La disponibilité d’iOS 14 et d’iPadOS 14 est attendue pour ce soir à 19 heures.

A noter que la version 14 d’iOS peut être installé sur les terminaux d’Apple à partir de l’iPhone 6S sorti en 2015 et sur l’iPod Touch 7G sorti en 2019. De son côté, iPadOS 14 requiert au minimum une tablette iPad Air 2, dont la sortie remonte à 2014.

Voici la liste complète des terminaux Apple éligiles à iOS 14 et iPadOS 14

Modèles d’iPhone compatibles avec iOS 14



– iPhone 11

– iPhone 11 Pro

– iPhone 11 Pro Max

– iPhone XS

– iPhone XS Max

– iPhone XR

– iPhone X

– iPhone 8

– iPhone 8 Plus

– iPhone 7

– iPhone 7 Plus

– iPhone 6s

– iPhone 6s Plus

– iPhone SE (1st generation)

– iPhone SE (2nd generation)

Modèle d’iPod Touch compatible avec iOS 14



– iPod touch (7th generation)

Modèles d’iPad compatibles avec iOS 14



– iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation)

– iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)

– iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)

– iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)

– iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation)

– iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)

– iPad Pro 10.5-inch

– iPad Pro 9.7-inch

– iPad (7th generation)

– iPad (6th generation)

– iPad (5th generation)

– iPad mini (5th generation)

– iPad mini 4

– iPad Air (3rd generation)

– iPad Air 2