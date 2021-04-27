SiSoftware publie la version 31.20 du programme Sandra 2021

L’éditeur SiSoftware vient de publier une nouvelle version de son célèbre programme de tests et d’informations SANDRA 2021. Pour rappel, ce logiciel permet de consulter en quelques clics les détails des composants matériels de son PC, il permet aussi de tester plusieurs catégories de composants afin de mesurer leurs performances via différents types de benchmarks.

La version 31.20 de Sandra 2021 apporte des correctifs au niveau des benchs des processeurs et des GPU. La version précédente pouvait en effet afficher des informations erronées. Désormais le souci est corrigé.

Benchmark Support, Updates & Fixes



– CPU “Multi-Core Efficiency” Benchmark: renamed to CPU “Inter-Thread Efficiency” Benchmark as it now measures and displays inter-thread/core/module (CCX)/node (die)/pakage (socket) thread latencies.

– CPU Inter-Thread Efficiency Benchmark: enabled 512-bit/AVX512 inter-thread transfers for higher bandwidth utilisation on larger block sizes (64kB+).

– CPU Inter-Thread Efficiency Benchmark: reduce latency reported to just one mutex average not both (sum producer/consumer).

– All CPU Benchmarks: expanded CPU microcode version from 2 digits to 8 digits (i.e. MC-<cpuid>-<8V>).

– All GP-GPU Benchmarks: latest nVidia run-time (driver version 456+ CUDA/OpenCL) now includes company name in device name which results in duplicated company name (e.g. “nVidia NVIDIA 2080Ti”) that is pretty ugly.

– CUDA GP-GPU Benchmarks: updated to CUDA 11.3 SDK.

Hardware Support, Updates & Fixes



– All CPU Benchmarks: fix scheduler that fails to detect additional modules/CCXes on AMD Ryzen 3000-series – resulting in poor performance (all threads on CCX0). [Version 31.18 fix]. [Note that Ryzen Series 1000, 2000 & 5000 are *not* affected]

– All CPU Benchmarks: fix scheduler that fails to detect cores on old AMD (Athlon/Phenom) and Intel (Core 1/2) processors – resulting in poor performance (all threads on core 0). [Version 31.19 fix] – All CPU Benchmarks: fix for failure to display results/scores on some Windows 10 systems. [Version 31.20 fix]

– All CPU Benchmarks: initial fixes for detection that fails to detect TDP/other power values on AMD Mobile Ryzen all series. Please contact us if you have such a processor and can help with troubleshooting.

Additional Support, Updates & Fixes

– Branding update: all brand images have re-done in high resolution for modern displays.

– SiSoftware Official Benchmark Ranker: server has been replaced with a newer/faster server with the latest HTTP updates (HTTPS/2, BR(otli), etc.)

– SiSoftware Official Benchmark Ranker: far larger number of reference benchmark results (150/300 from 15/100) downloaded thanks to server update.

– All websites: Cloudflare CDN (HTTPS/3) to reduce client load times and support times of high load that would overwhe

Vous pouvez télécharger Sandra 2021 (version 2021.1.3.31.20) sur cette page de notre section Téléchargement ou sur le site de l’éditeur.