Sortie des drivers AMD Adrenalin 21.1.1 optimisés pour Quake II RTX et Hitman 3

Une nouvelle mise à jour des pilotes Radeon Adrenalin est disponible en téléchargement. Les nouveaux drivers portent le numéro de version 21.1.1. Ils apportent plusieurs changements, à commencer par le support de Quake II RTX et un meilleur support du jeu Hitman 3. Le constructeur annonce d’ailleurs pour ce dernier un gain de performances de près de 10% en 4K avec une carte graphique Radeon RX 6800 XT de 16 Go par rapport aux pilotes 20.12.1 précédents.

Le changelog complet des drivers Adrenalin 21.1.1 est disponible sur le site d’AMD. Pour le téléchargement ça se passe à la même adresse. A noter que les pilotes 21.1.1 apportent aussi qelques correctifs.

Les drivers 21.1.1 apportent les correctifs suivants :

– The recording and streaming overlay indicator may sometimes reset itself to the default position.

– Performance Metrics Overlay size may intermittently reset or may not match values that are set in Radeon Software after performing a task switch.

– The Radeon Software installer screen can sometimes display the incorrect release date of the Radeon Software version you are installing.

– Performance Metrics Overlay may flicker during video playback on displays with HDR enabled.

– Reflections in Grand Theft Auto V may fail to appear when ‘Reflection MSAA’ is enabled in the game settings.

– PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds session timer may continue in Radeon Software even after the game has been exited.

– DOOM Eternal may experience an application crash while gaming and having Steam overlay enabled.

– Recorded content from Radeon Software may appear cropped or recorded at an incorrect resolution on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.

– The Samsung Odyssey G9 C49G95T may experience display or corruption issues when set to 5120×1440@240hz.

– Anisotropic Filtering in Radeon Software graphics settings is not taking effect in DirectX9 applications on RDNA graphics products.

– Some displays such as the Sceptre C series or Samsung Odyssey G9 series may experience an intermittent black screen on Radeon RX 6000 series graphics products.

– Oculus Link users may experience intermittent crashes on Polaris and Vega series graphics products.