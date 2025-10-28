Le système d’émulation retrogaming Batocera 42 est disponible
Batocera est un système d’exploitation basé sur Linux qui est spécialisé dans l’émulation retrogaming. Il offre l’avantage de pouvoir fonctionner sur de nombreuses plateformes du marché. Et il permet d’émuler une multitude de machines et de consoles d’antan. Grâce à Batocera, il est possible de redécouvrir facilement les consoles d’anciennes générations ainsi que les vieux jeux vidéo qui ont bercé notre enfance.
Les développeurs de Batocera ont publié il y a quelques jours la version 4.2 de Batocera. Cette nouvelle version apporte son lot de de nouveautés, d’améliorations et de correctifs. Elle prend notamment en charge les nouvelles cartes Orange Pi 5 Ultra, Orange Pi 5 Max, Orange Pi 4a, Orange Pi 3b et CoolPi 4b. Bacotera 42 fonctionne désormais aussi sur les consoles Anbernic RG351V, Odin2 & Odin2 Portal, RetroidPocket Mini v2 et RetroidPocket Flip2. A noter que des nouveaux Light Guns sont désormais supportés : RS3 Reaper, XGunner, OpenFIRE, Fusion P.I.G.S et OneHit (un clone du AimTrak).
Vous pouvez télécharger Batocera 42 sur batocera.org.
Voici la liste complète des changements et améliorations de Batocera 42.
Special Notes
- Quake 1 & 2 ROMs need moving from tyrquake to quake & vitaquake2 to quake2 folders respectively
See the _info.txt file for directory layouts & ES file launcher naming conventions.
vkQuake3 replaces ioquake3 for systems that support Vulkan. saves should continue to work.
The libretro cores will continue to run as before.
- Removed the buggy libretro-OpenLara in favor of the standalone TR1X Tomb Raider port
If you have saves, it is recommended to stick with v41 or earlier as the same data is not compatible.
- ZeDMD upgraded. You need firmware ZeDMD 5.1.5.
- The folder for Sega CD/Mega CD ROMs is now called `megacd` to keep consistency (like `megadrive` is used, not `genesis`)
- Removed Future Pinball in favor of Visual Pinball which has been available for some time and runs native on Linux
- ScummVM libretro and standalone saves share the same folders now
If you have saves from the standalone core, it is recommended to move them from `/userdata/saves/scummvm/saves` to `/userdata/saves/scummvm`
- Flycast now names per-game VMU files based on game ID rather than ROM filename. Any per-game VMU files that are based on the ROM’s filename will be renamed by Flycast when the ROM is launched. This will have the most affect on multi-disc games when using the **standalone** emulator because standalone did not remove `(Disc X)` from the ROM name when saving VMUs. If you were using per-game saves with standalone, be sure to launch your multi-disc game with the disc you most recently played so its VMU is renamed using the game ID.
- Bluetooth Xbox compatible controllers may need to be reconfigured under EmulationStation due to the driver change to `hid-microsoft`
Hardware
- New board support
- Orange Pi 5 Ultra
- Orange Pi 5 Max
- Orange Pi 4a
- Orange Pi 3b
- CoolPi 4b board support
- New handheld support
- Anbernic RG351V
- Odin2 & Odin2 Portal
- RetroidPocket Mini v2 (thanks Spycat)
- RetroidPocket Flip2 (thanks Spycat)
- New light guns support
- RS3 Reaper
- XGunner
- OpenFIRE
- Fusion P.I.G.S
- OneHit (AimTrak clone)
- Add support for the Pironman5 Mini & Max cases
- New steering wheel support
- Logitech: G923 (Xbox), PRO Racing Wheel
- Speedlink: 4in1 Leather Power Feedback Wheel
- HORI: Mario Kart Racing Wheel Pro Deluxe for Nintendo Switch (DP mode)
- Add PowerA Microsoft XBox Controller support
- Add new 8BitDo N64 controller (select `d` on the back for d-input)
- Panther Lake Audio support
Added
- WireGuard VPN for RK3326 boards
- WireGuard system service which runs
- Image scaling option for Drastic
- A selection of dhewm3 mods
- CatacombGL port for running various Catacomb games
- Holani libretro core
- Squashfs support for SGB-MSU1
- DuckStation cheat list
- Game Specific color palette for Gambatte core
- Non-Micro GUN4IR light gun hardware support
- Sega Lindbergh loader (visit wiki page for more information)
- Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support for modern AMD gpus
- Support of Shanwan Twin USB Joystick (new revision)
- libretro-PS2 core
- Force Feedback on RP5 & RPmini
- vkQuake 1, 2 & 3 for systems that support Vulkan
- TR1X & TR2X for Tomb Raider I & II support
- Oric Atmos (and Oric 1) with CLK Clock Signal emulator
- CLK can also be chosen as an emulator for C+4, VIC20, MSX1 and 2, Sega Master System, Colecovision,
- Light guns: option to hide crosshairs in ES
- Azahar 3DS emulator: Version 2123
- DICE libretro core for arcade machines without a CPU
- Wine Proton 9.0.4 as a Wine runner from Kron4ek’s Wine-Builds
- Blake Stone port Bstone to play Aliens Of Gold or Planet Strike
- OpenJKDF2 to play Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II and Mysteries of the Sith
- OpenJK to play Jedi Academy & Jedi Outcast
- Intel Quick Sync Video acceleration to FFmpeg for supported Intel GPUs
- ShadPS4 emulator for PlayStation 4 gaming
- OpenMOHAA to play Medal of Honor: Allied Assault including Spearhead and Breakthrough expansions
- WiringOP-Python for Orange Pi board GPIO scripting
- libretro-BennuGD for compatible games
- RetroAchievements: support for unofficial achievements
- PPSSPP standalone RetroAchievements support
- Fake standby and suspend
- libretro-Genesis-Plus-GX core (expanded MAXROMSIZE for Sega Channel Revival and P4PR1UM Compatibility)
- Archive extractor and PCManFM integration (`batocera-xtract` command)
- Ymir Sega Saturn emulator for select systems
Fixed
- Fix CD System BRAM core option for Genesis Plus GX to use the per-game setting
- Fix some problems in ES and Batocera with IPv6 networks
- Fix ES behavior with usb network tethering
- Fix handling of luks.enabled setting to allow disabling LUKS integration
- X86_64, choose a better refresh rate or resolution if the TV / Monitors default is too low
- Fix potential issue of having race condition with sequential numbering
- Fix MAME config for apple2p, apple2e, apple2ee
- Fix GSPlus ROM config and speed
- DualShock 4 controller on Odroid XU4
- Internal bezels still enabled for libretro cores when a widescreen ratio selected
- Centering of PCSX2 messages
- Xbox compatible Bluetooth controllers not working in Steam
- Fix qualcomm devices Wi-Fi after resume
- Fix controllers on PCSX2
- Fix internet status in EmulationStation
Changed / Improved
- Significantly improve ES shutdown time, especially with large and medium collections
- BigPEmu now supports .bigpimg CD images
- ROG Ally gamepad support
- Batocera-wine: add saves directory and save files options
- Batocera-wine: improved autodetection for Windows executables, refer to our [Wikipedia](https://wiki.batocera.org/systems:windows#creating_autoruncmd_from_ssh)
- libretro-VirtualJaguar core can now load .zip ROMs
- Updated BlamCon code to new firmware (now compatible with 4 light guns)
- Xenia now uses Wine-Proton for more compatibility (i.e. Halo 4)
- Moved to the `hid-microsoft` driver for Xbox compatible Bluetooth controllers
- Dreamcast bios now goes into `bios/dc/dc_boot.bin`
- MSI Claw devices now get the appropriate controller config on boot
- GZDoom controller config instead of evmapy
- RTL8852AU reenabled
- libretro-MAME can be selected as a core in Model 2 system collection
- Replace ALT-F4 by SHIFT-ALT-F4 to quit
- Fullscreen Sinden border in Hypseus Singe instead of forced 4:3
Updated
- Amiberry to v7.1.0
- AppleWin to 8th of Feb build
- BigPEmu to 1.19
- Cemu to 2.6
- DevilutionX to 1.5.4
- Dolphin-Emu to 2503a-328
- DOSBox Staging to v0.82.2
- DOSBox Staging-X to v2025.02.01
- DXX-Rebirth to 12th of Jan build
- EDuke to 26th of Dec build
- ETLegacy to v2.83.2
- Flycast and libretro-Flycast to v2.5
- GroovyMAME to 0.277
- GZDoom to g4.14.2
- Hurrican to 24th of Nov build
- Hypseus Singe to 2.11.5
- ioquake3 to 25th December build
- Jazz2 to 3.3.0
- libretro-FBNeo to July 25, 2025 build
- libretro-Kronos to 2.7.0
- libretro-MAME to 0.278
- libretro-Play! 4th Feb build
- libretro-PPSSPP v1.19.3
- libretro-ScummVM to 3rd June 2025 build
- libretro-Wasm4 to v2.7.1
- melonDS to 17th Jan build
- OpenMSX to release 20.0
- PCSX2 to v2.4.0
- Play! to 4th Feb build
- PPSSPP to v1.19.3
- Play! to 0.70
- Raze to 1.11.0
- RetroArch to v1.21.0
- Ruffle to nightly-2025-02-12
- RPCS3 to v0.0.37
- ScummVM to v2.9.1
- Snes9x to 24th Jan build
- Solarus Engine to 18th Jan build
- Sonic3 Air to v25.02.15.0-test
- Taradino to 18th of Feb build
- The Force Engine (TFE) to v1.22.300
- TheXTech to v1.3.7-hotfix2
- Triforce to use a Crediar build (Nov 29, 2024)
- Tsugaru to v20250513
- VICE to 3.9
- Vita3k to 3rd of March 2025 build
- Visual Pinball to 29th Jun 2025 build
- Xash3d-fwgs to 20th of Feb build
- Xemu to v0.8.96
- Xenia to build 1d7973a (June 10, 2025)
System
- Alsa stack to 1.2.14
- Bluez to 5.82
- BTop to 1.4.0
- Buildroot to 2024.11.x with supporting package updates
- DXVK to 2.7
- DXVK-NVApi to 0.9.0
- Faudio to 25.02
- FFmpeg to 7.1.1
- GStreamer codecs to 1.26.4
- Intel GMMLib to 22.8.1
- Intel Media Driver to 25.3.0
- Kodi to 21.2
- LibDRM to 2.4.124
- Linux Firmware to 20250708
- Linux Kernel to 6.15.11
- LLVM to 19.1.7
- Mesa3D to 25.1.9
- MPV to 0.40.0
- Nvidia production driver to 575.64
- Pipewire to 1.4.6
- QT6 to 6.8.1
- RClone to v1.69.1
- RPi firmware to match Kernel 6.12.25
- RPi Kernel to 6.12.25
- Ryzenadj to v0.16.0
- SDL2 to 2.32.8
- Sound Open Firmware to 2025.05
- Syncthing to 1.29.3
- VKD3D-Proton to 2.14.1
- Vulkan stack to v1.4.304
- Wine Mono to 9.4.0
- Wine-TKG to 10.7
- Wireplumber to 0.5.10
- Xone to Mar 13, 2025