Batocera est un système d’exploitation basé sur Linux qui est spécialisé dans l’émulation retrogaming. Il offre l’avantage de pouvoir fonctionner sur de nombreuses plateformes du marché. Et il permet d’émuler une multitude de machines et de consoles d’antan. Grâce à Batocera, il est possible de redécouvrir facilement les consoles d’anciennes générations ainsi que les vieux jeux vidéo qui ont bercé notre enfance.

Les développeurs de Batocera ont publié il y a quelques jours la version 4.2 de Batocera. Cette nouvelle version apporte son lot de de nouveautés, d’améliorations et de correctifs. Elle prend notamment en charge les nouvelles cartes Orange Pi 5 Ultra, Orange Pi 5 Max, Orange Pi 4a, Orange Pi 3b et CoolPi 4b. Bacotera 42 fonctionne désormais aussi sur les consoles Anbernic RG351V, Odin2 & Odin2 Portal, RetroidPocket Mini v2 et RetroidPocket Flip2. A noter que des nouveaux Light Guns sont désormais supportés : RS3 Reaper, XGunner, OpenFIRE, Fusion P.I.G.S et OneHit (un clone du AimTrak).

Vous pouvez télécharger Batocera 42 sur batocera.org.

Voici la liste complète des changements et améliorations de Batocera 42.

Special Notes

Quake 1 & 2 ROMs need moving from tyrquake to quake & vitaquake2 to quake2 folders respectively

See the _info.txt file for directory layouts & ES file launcher naming conventions.

vkQuake3 replaces ioquake3 for systems that support Vulkan. saves should continue to work.

The libretro cores will continue to run as before.

If you have saves, it is recommended to stick with v41 or earlier as the same data is not compatible.

The folder for Sega CD/Mega CD ROMs is now called `megacd` to keep consistency (like `megadrive` is used, not `genesis`)

Removed Future Pinball in favor of Visual Pinball which has been available for some time and runs native on Linux

ScummVM libretro and standalone saves share the same folders now

If you have saves from the standalone core, it is recommended to move them from `/userdata/saves/scummvm/saves` to `/userdata/saves/scummvm`

Bluetooth Xbox compatible controllers may need to be reconfigured under EmulationStation due to the driver change to `hid-microsoft`

Hardware

New board support Orange Pi 5 Ultra Orange Pi 5 Max Orange Pi 4a Orange Pi 3b CoolPi 4b board support

New handheld support Anbernic RG351V Odin2 & Odin2 Portal RetroidPocket Mini v2 (thanks Spycat) RetroidPocket Flip2 (thanks Spycat)

New light guns support RS3 Reaper XGunner OpenFIRE Fusion P.I.G.S OneHit (AimTrak clone)

Add support for the Pironman5 Mini & Max cases

New steering wheel support Logitech: G923 (Xbox), PRO Racing Wheel Speedlink: 4in1 Leather Power Feedback Wheel HORI: Mario Kart Racing Wheel Pro Deluxe for Nintendo Switch (DP mode)

Add PowerA Microsoft XBox Controller support

Add new 8BitDo N64 controller (select `d` on the back for d-input)

Panther Lake Audio support

Added

WireGuard VPN for RK3326 boards WireGuard system service which runs Image scaling option for Drastic A selection of dhewm3 mods CatacombGL port for running various Catacomb games Holani libretro core Squashfs support for SGB-MSU1 DuckStation cheat list Game Specific color palette for Gambatte core Non-Micro GUN4IR light gun hardware support Sega Lindbergh loader (visit wiki page for more information) Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support for modern AMD gpus Support of Shanwan Twin USB Joystick (new revision) libretro-PS2 core Force Feedback on RP5 & RPmini vkQuake 1, 2 & 3 for systems that support Vulkan TR1X & TR2X for Tomb Raider I & II support Oric Atmos (and Oric 1) with CLK Clock Signal emulator CLK can also be chosen as an emulator for C+4, VIC20, MSX1 and 2, Sega Master System, Colecovision,



Light guns: option to hide crosshairs in ES

Azahar 3DS emulator: Version 2123

DICE libretro core for arcade machines without a CPU

Wine Proton 9.0.4 as a Wine runner from Kron4ek’s Wine-Builds

Blake Stone port Bstone to play Aliens Of Gold or Planet Strike

OpenJKDF2 to play Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II and Mysteries of the Sith

OpenJK to play Jedi Academy & Jedi Outcast

Intel Quick Sync Video acceleration to FFmpeg for supported Intel GPUs

ShadPS4 emulator for PlayStation 4 gaming

OpenMOHAA to play Medal of Honor: Allied Assault including Spearhead and Breakthrough expansions

WiringOP-Python for Orange Pi board GPIO scripting

libretro-BennuGD for compatible games

RetroAchievements: support for unofficial achievements

PPSSPP standalone RetroAchievements support

Fake standby and suspend

libretro-Genesis-Plus-GX core (expanded MAXROMSIZE for Sega Channel Revival and P4PR1UM Compatibility)

Archive extractor and PCManFM integration (`batocera-xtract` command)

Ymir Sega Saturn emulator for select systems

Fixed

Fix CD System BRAM core option for Genesis Plus GX to use the per-game setting

Fix some problems in ES and Batocera with IPv6 networks

Fix ES behavior with usb network tethering

Fix handling of luks.enabled setting to allow disabling LUKS integration

X86_64, choose a better refresh rate or resolution if the TV / Monitors default is too low

Fix potential issue of having race condition with sequential numbering

Fix MAME config for apple2p, apple2e, apple2ee

Fix GSPlus ROM config and speed

DualShock 4 controller on Odroid XU4

Internal bezels still enabled for libretro cores when a widescreen ratio selected

Centering of PCSX2 messages

Xbox compatible Bluetooth controllers not working in Steam

Fix qualcomm devices Wi-Fi after resume

Fix controllers on PCSX2

Fix internet status in EmulationStation

Changed / Improved

Significantly improve ES shutdown time, especially with large and medium collections

BigPEmu now supports .bigpimg CD images

ROG Ally gamepad support

Batocera-wine: add saves directory and save files options

Batocera-wine: improved autodetection for Windows executables, refer to our [Wikipedia](https://wiki.batocera.org/systems:windows#creating_autoruncmd_from_ssh)

libretro-VirtualJaguar core can now load .zip ROMs

Updated BlamCon code to new firmware (now compatible with 4 light guns)

Xenia now uses Wine-Proton for more compatibility (i.e. Halo 4)

Moved to the `hid-microsoft` driver for Xbox compatible Bluetooth controllers

Dreamcast bios now goes into `bios/dc/dc_boot.bin`

MSI Claw devices now get the appropriate controller config on boot

GZDoom controller config instead of evmapy

RTL8852AU reenabled

libretro-MAME can be selected as a core in Model 2 system collection

Replace ALT-F4 by SHIFT-ALT-F4 to quit

Fullscreen Sinden border in Hypseus Singe instead of forced 4:3

Updated

Amiberry to v7.1.0

AppleWin to 8th of Feb build

BigPEmu to 1.19

Cemu to 2.6

DevilutionX to 1.5.4

Dolphin-Emu to 2503a-328

DOSBox Staging to v0.82.2

DOSBox Staging-X to v2025.02.01

DXX-Rebirth to 12th of Jan build

EDuke to 26th of Dec build

ETLegacy to v2.83.2

Flycast and libretro-Flycast to v2.5

GroovyMAME to 0.277

GZDoom to g4.14.2

Hurrican to 24th of Nov build

Hypseus Singe to 2.11.5

ioquake3 to 25th December build

Jazz2 to 3.3.0

libretro-FBNeo to July 25, 2025 build

libretro-Kronos to 2.7.0

libretro-MAME to 0.278

libretro-Play! 4th Feb build

libretro-PPSSPP v1.19.3

libretro-ScummVM to 3rd June 2025 build

libretro-Wasm4 to v2.7.1

melonDS to 17th Jan build

OpenMSX to release 20.0

PCSX2 to v2.4.0

Play! to 4th Feb build

PPSSPP to v1.19.3

Play! to 0.70

Raze to 1.11.0

RetroArch to v1.21.0

Ruffle to nightly-2025-02-12

RPCS3 to v0.0.37

ScummVM to v2.9.1

Snes9x to 24th Jan build

Solarus Engine to 18th Jan build

Sonic3 Air to v25.02.15.0-test

Taradino to 18th of Feb build

The Force Engine (TFE) to v1.22.300

TheXTech to v1.3.7-hotfix2

Triforce to use a Crediar build (Nov 29, 2024)

Tsugaru to v20250513

VICE to 3.9

Vita3k to 3rd of March 2025 build

Visual Pinball to 29th Jun 2025 build

Xash3d-fwgs to 20th of Feb build

Xemu to v0.8.96

Xenia to build 1d7973a (June 10, 2025)

System