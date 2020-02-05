Les drivers AMD Radeon Adrenalin sont aussi optimisés pour Zombie Army 4: Dead War

Après NVIDIA c’est maintenant au tour du fabricant AMD de proposer des drivers optimisés pour le jeu Zombie Army 4: Dead War pour ses cartes graphiques. Pour remplir cette tâche, le constructeur a publié les pilotes Radeon Adrenalin 20.2.1 sur son site web. Les drivers apportent également quelques correctifs au passage (liste complète ci-dessous).

Correctifs apportés :

– Some users may experience higher than expected memory usage when recording with Radeon ReLive.

– HDR content may become overly dark or overly bright in some DirectX®12 API games on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.

– The camera element may exhibit stutter in recorded clips or during streaming using Radeon ReLive.

– The scroll bar is missing for some users in the Compatibility tab of Radeon Software.

– Radeon Software may fail to detect VR games when SteamVR is running or has been started.

– Radeon Anti-Lag enable and disable beep notifications may be played in error when individually pressing keys assigned to the hotkey.

– The Snap Settings feature may fail to apply settings for Auto Tuning controls if other Auto Tuning settings were already applied.

Les drivers Adrenalin 20.2.1 sont disponibles en téléchargement sur le site d’AMD.