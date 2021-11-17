Les pilotes GeForce 496.76 WHQL sont optimisés pour Battlefield 2042

Les pilotes GeForce 496.76 WHQL sont optimisés pour les jeux Battlefield 2042 et Ruined King: A League of Legends Story.

Vous possédez une carte graphique NVIDIA Geforce dans votre PC ? Et bien bonne nouvelle, une nouvelle version des pilotes Geforce est disponible en téléchargement.

Il s’agit des drivers 496.76 WHQL qui sont optimisés pour Battlefield 2042 et Ruined King: A League of Legends Story. Les pilotes ajoutent également la prise en charge de la technologie DLSS pour plusieurs titres : Assetto Corsa Competizione, Bright Memory: Infinite, Farming Simulator 22, Hot Wheels Unleashed et Myth of Empires.

Plusieurs correctifs sont également annoncés par le fabricant :

[WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship/WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship]: The games crash on launch. [3409320/3409312]

[Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint]: Textures in the game may flicker. [3410593] [Transport Fever]: The game crashes upon launch. [3411731]

Transport Fever 2]: Null pointer exception occurs in the display driver. [3409614]

[Quake 2 RTX]: Image corruption occurs in the blurred (bloom effect) background. [3410802]

[Far Cry 6][DirectX 12][GeFOrce RTX 3070 Ti]: With ULTRA + DXR + HD textures set, the game crashes at 4K. [3391784]

[Detroit Become Human]: Random stuttering/freezing occurs in the game. [3389250]

[Red Dead Redemption 2]: The game crashes with TDR or the system crashes while running the game. [200766423]

[Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War]: The game randomly crashes. [3413347]

[Marvel’s Avengers Xbox Game Pass for PC version]: Game may randomly crash during

gameplay [3404644]

Les drivers NVIDIA GeForce 496.76 WHQL sont disponibles en téléchargement dès maintenant sur le site du constructeur.