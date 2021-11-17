Les pilotes GeForce 496.76 WHQL sont optimisés pour Battlefield 2042

Les pilotes GeForce 496.76 WHQL sont optimisés pour les jeux Battlefield 2042 et Ruined King: A League of Legends Story.

ActualitésCartes graphiquesComposants
par Sebastien
0

Vous possédez une carte graphique NVIDIA Geforce dans votre PC ? Et bien bonne nouvelle, une nouvelle version des pilotes Geforce est disponible en téléchargement.

Il s’agit des drivers 496.76 WHQL qui sont optimisés pour Battlefield 2042 et Ruined King: A League of Legends Story. Les pilotes ajoutent également la prise en charge de la technologie DLSS pour plusieurs titres : Assetto Corsa Competizione, Bright Memory: Infinite, Farming Simulator 22, Hot Wheels Unleashed et Myth of Empires.

Plusieurs correctifs sont également annoncés par le fabricant  :

  • [WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship/WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship]: The games crash on launch. [3409320/3409312]
  • [Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint]: Textures in the game may flicker. [3410593] [Transport Fever]: The game crashes upon launch. [3411731]
  • Transport Fever 2]: Null pointer exception occurs in the display driver. [3409614]
  • [Quake 2 RTX]: Image corruption occurs in the blurred (bloom effect) background. [3410802]
  • [Far Cry 6][DirectX 12][GeFOrce RTX 3070 Ti]: With ULTRA + DXR + HD textures set, the game crashes at 4K. [3391784]
  • [Detroit Become Human]: Random stuttering/freezing occurs in the game. [3389250]
  • [Red Dead Redemption 2]: The game crashes with TDR or the system crashes while running the game. [200766423]
  • [Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War]: The game randomly crashes. [3413347]
  • [Marvel’s Avengers Xbox Game Pass for PC version]: Game may randomly crash during
    gameplay [3404644]

Les drivers NVIDIA GeForce 496.76 WHQL sont disponibles en téléchargement dès maintenant sur le site du constructeur.

Vous pourriez aussi aimer D'autres articles de l'auteur
Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse email ne sera pas publiée.

Derniers tests

Test du SSD portable Orico GV100 de 512 Go

Sebastien

Test du disque dur portable WD Elements 5 To

Guide pratique : Comment installer DSM 7.0 sur un NAS Synology ?

Test de la carte mémoire micro SDXC Lexar Play de 256 Go

Derniers téléchargements

CCleaner 5.87.9306

Sebastien

Foobar 2000 1.6.8 final

Burn Aware Free 14.9

Thunderbird 91.3.0 pour Windows 64-bit

Dernières astuces

Astuce : Comment déplacer le menu Démarrer de Windows…

Sebastien

Astuce : comment éviter le message d’erreur 0x8007007f lors de…

Comment désactiver le widget Météo et Actualités de Windows 10 ?

Comment créer un compte local lors de l’installation de Windows…

Derniers bons plans

Bon Plan : Amazon Music Unlimited gratuit pendant trois…

Sebastien

Bon Plan : les SSD PNY CS900 sont à petits prix sur CDiscount

Bon Plan : 81€ le SSD SanDisk Plus de 1 To

Bon Plan : le disque dur Seagate Expansion Desktop de 8 To est de…

Derniers tests

Test du SSD portable Orico GV100 de 512 Go

Sebastien

Test du disque dur portable WD Elements 5 To

Guide pratique : Comment installer DSM 7.0 sur un NAS Synology ?

Test de la carte mémoire micro SDXC Lexar Play de 256 Go

Derniers téléchargements

CCleaner 5.87.9306

Sebastien

Foobar 2000 1.6.8 final

Burn Aware Free 14.9

Thunderbird 91.3.0 pour Windows 64-bit

Dernières astuces

Astuce : Comment déplacer le menu Démarrer de Windows…

Sebastien

Astuce : comment éviter le message d’erreur 0x8007007f lors de…

Comment désactiver le widget Météo et Actualités de Windows 10 ?

Comment créer un compte local lors de l’installation de Windows…

Derniers bons plans

Bon Plan : Amazon Music Unlimited gratuit pendant trois…

Sebastien

Bon Plan : les SSD PNY CS900 sont à petits prix sur CDiscount

Bon Plan : 81€ le SSD SanDisk Plus de 1 To

Bon Plan : le disque dur Seagate Expansion Desktop de 8 To est de…