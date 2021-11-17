Les pilotes GeForce 496.76 WHQL sont optimisés pour Battlefield 2042
Les pilotes GeForce 496.76 WHQL sont optimisés pour les jeux Battlefield 2042 et Ruined King: A League of Legends Story.
Vous possédez une carte graphique NVIDIA Geforce dans votre PC ? Et bien bonne nouvelle, une nouvelle version des pilotes Geforce est disponible en téléchargement.
Il s’agit des drivers 496.76 WHQL qui sont optimisés pour Battlefield 2042 et Ruined King: A League of Legends Story. Les pilotes ajoutent également la prise en charge de la technologie DLSS pour plusieurs titres : Assetto Corsa Competizione, Bright Memory: Infinite, Farming Simulator 22, Hot Wheels Unleashed et Myth of Empires.
Plusieurs correctifs sont également annoncés par le fabricant :
- [WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship/WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship]: The games crash on launch. [3409320/3409312]
- [Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint]: Textures in the game may flicker. [3410593] [Transport Fever]: The game crashes upon launch. [3411731]
- Transport Fever 2]: Null pointer exception occurs in the display driver. [3409614]
- [Quake 2 RTX]: Image corruption occurs in the blurred (bloom effect) background. [3410802]
- [Far Cry 6][DirectX 12][GeFOrce RTX 3070 Ti]: With ULTRA + DXR + HD textures set, the game crashes at 4K. [3391784]
- [Detroit Become Human]: Random stuttering/freezing occurs in the game. [3389250]
- [Red Dead Redemption 2]: The game crashes with TDR or the system crashes while running the game. [200766423]
- [Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War]: The game randomly crashes. [3413347]
- [Marvel’s Avengers Xbox Game Pass for PC version]: Game may randomly crash during
gameplay [3404644]
Les drivers NVIDIA GeForce 496.76 WHQL sont disponibles en téléchargement dès maintenant sur le site du constructeur.