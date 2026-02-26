Quel PC pour faire tourner Death Stranding 2: On the Beach ?

Huit mois après sa sortie sur PS5, le jeu Death Stranding 2: On the Beach s’apprête à débouler sur PC. Sa sortie est prévue le 19 mars 2026.

A l’approche de la date fatidique, Sony vient de mettre en ligne sur son blog les spécifications techniques qui seront nécessaires pour faire tourner le jeu en fonction de la qualité de rendu choisi :

Catégories Minimum Moyen Haut (Recommandé) Très Haut
Performance 1080p @ 30 FPS 1080p @ 60 FPS 1440p @ 60 FPS 4K @ 60 FPS
GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660

AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT 8GB

 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 12GB

AMD Radeon RX 6600

 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070

AMD Radeon RX 6800

 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080

AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT
Processeur Intel Core i3-10100

AMD Ryzen 3 3100

 Intel Core i5-11400

AMD Ryzen 5 5600

 Intel Core i7-11700

AMD Ryzen 7 5700X

 Intel Core i7-11700

AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
Mémoire 16GB 16GB 16GB 16GB
OS Windows 10/11 Windows 10/11 Windows 10/11 Windows 10/11
Stockage SSD 150 Go SSD 150 Go SSD 150 Go SSD 150 Go

Voilà le trailer du jeu sur PC :

