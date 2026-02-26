Quel PC pour faire tourner Death Stranding 2: On the Beach ?
Huit mois après sa sortie sur PS5, le jeu Death Stranding 2: On the Beach s’apprête à débouler sur PC. Sa sortie est prévue le 19 mars 2026.
A l’approche de la date fatidique, Sony vient de mettre en ligne sur son blog les spécifications techniques qui seront nécessaires pour faire tourner le jeu en fonction de la qualité de rendu choisi :
|Catégories
|Minimum
|Moyen
|Haut (Recommandé)
|Très Haut
|Performance
|1080p @ 30 FPS
|1080p @ 60 FPS
|1440p @ 60 FPS
|4K @ 60 FPS
|GPU
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660
AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT 8GB
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 12GB
AMD Radeon RX 6600
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
AMD Radeon RX 6800
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080
AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT
|Processeur
|Intel Core i3-10100
AMD Ryzen 3 3100
|Intel Core i5-11400
AMD Ryzen 5 5600
|Intel Core i7-11700
AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
|Intel Core i7-11700
AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
|Mémoire
|16GB
|16GB
|16GB
|16GB
|OS
|Windows 10/11
|Windows 10/11
|Windows 10/11
|Windows 10/11
|Stockage
|SSD 150 Go
|SSD 150 Go
|SSD 150 Go
|SSD 150 Go
Voilà le trailer du jeu sur PC :