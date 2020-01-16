La version 2.29 de GPU-Z est disponible

Le programme d’inforrmations GPU-Z est maintenant disponible en version 2.29. Il supporte les nouvelles puces AMD Radeon RX 560, Radeon 5600 XT, Renoir APU, Radeon Pro Vega II et Radeon HD 8280E ainsi que les chips Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645. GPU-Z 2.29 apporte également plusieurs correctifs comme on peut le voir dans le changelog ci-dessous.

Liste des changements de GPU-Z 2.29

– All AMD RX 5000 Series (Navi) cards now report game clock as “GPU Clock”, instead of base clock

– Fixed window position not getting saved when GPU-Z is running during OS shutdown/reboot

– Fixed GPU-Z crash when the AMD driver gets stopped (during driver update etc)

– Fixed PCIe speed reporting on Vega

– Added support for Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645

– Added support for AMD Radeon RX 5600 & 5600 XT, Renoir APU, Radeon Pro Vega II, Radeon HD 8280E

Vous pouvez télécharger GPU-Z 2.29.0 sur le site de l’éditeur ou sur cette page de notre section téléchargement.