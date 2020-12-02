Les pilotes AMD Adrenalin 20.11.3 sont optimisés pour Immortals: Fenyx Rising

AMD a mis en ligne les drivers Radeon Adrenalin 20.11.3. Ils sont optimisés pour le jeu Immortals: Fenyx Rising. Ils prennent aussi en charge de nouvelles instructions Vulkan au niveau de la gestion du Ray Tracing et corrigent plusieurs bugs.

Le changelog complet des drivers Adrenalin 20.11.3 est dispobible sur le site d’AMD. Pour le téléchargement ça se passe à la même adresse.

Les drivers 20.11.3 apportent des correctifs :

– Lower than expected performance may be experienced on Radeon RX 6000 series graphics products in Watchdogs: Legion and Dirt 5.

– Lower than expected performance may be experienced on Radeon RX 5000/500/400 series graphics products in Godfall.

– Godfall is not detected or listed in Radeon Software gaming tab.

– Crysis Remastered may experience corruption on character models on Radeon™ RX 6800 Series graphics products.

– Fixed some intermittent crashes found in Total War Saga: Troy and World of Warcraft: Shadowlands.

– World of Warcraft : Shadowlands may fail to launch when DirectX 12 API is selected on Windows 7 system configurations.

– Fixed some intermittent crashes found in Call of Duty : Black Ops Cold War with DirectX Raytracing enabled.

– HDR on supported Windows 10 desktops might get disabled when DOOM Eternal starts rendering in HDR mode.

– Fixed issues found on Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premier and FinalWire AIDA64.

– Fixed corruption issues in Red Dead Redemption 2 in 1080p resolution on Radeon RX 6800 Series graphics products.