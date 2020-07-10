Les nouveaux pilotes AMD Adrenalin 20.7.1 sont optimisés pour le jeu Disintegration

Le fabricant AMD propose aujourd’hui une nouvelle version de ses pilotes pour cartes graphiques Radeon : les drivers Adrenalin 20.7.1 qui sont optimisés pour le jeu Disintegration. Les pilotes intrgèrent également une version améliorée de AMD Bug Report Tool et ils apportent plusieurs correctifs que vous retrouverrez listés ci-dessous.

Les drivers Adrenalin 20.7.1 sont disponibles en téléchargement sur le site d’AMD.

Liste des correctifs :

– Some game titles may experience hitching or stutter when Instant Replay is enabled on Radeon RX 5000 series system configurations.

– Radeon RX Vega Series and Radeon VII graphics products may experience performance drops when Performance Metrics Overlay is open while a game is running.

– An error message may sometimes be displayed instead of your stream preview when switching between tabs in Radeon Software while streaming.

– Custom fan and clock tuning may sometimes reset to default when changes are applied in the Radeon Performance Tuning tab.

– Custom tuning profiles may fail to load or apply correctly after some system boots.

– Display resolution may fail to stretch to full panel when the display scaling feature is enabled for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

– The game compatibility tab in Radeon Software may sometimes show incorrect GPU information for populated games.

– An error message indicating “Oops something went wrong” may sometimes appear when clicking on the game compatibility tab.

– Valorant may be detected or listed incorrectly as League of Legends in the gaming tab in Radeon Software.

– Microsoft Teams may experience an intermittent TDR when performing screen sharing on some APU system configurations.

– Saints Row: The Third Remastered may experience a system crash or hang when changing display mode.

– DOTA2 may experience frame drops when Radeon Chill is enabled and the system is left idle for a short period of time.

– Invoking Radeon Overlay may cause stuttering in playback content when using the Netflix Windows® store application.

– Deus Ex: Mankind Divided may experience an application crash or hang when loading into some train stations.

– Fan speed may report as zero when GPU-Z is running alongside a 3D application.

– The toast messages for some features such as Instant Replay, Instant GIF and Radeon Replay are not correctly showing when Record Desktop is set to off.

– Radeon Software Install now provides an error message when a user attempts to install unsupported hardware.

– Some AMD Ryzen 3 2200U Mobile Processor with Radeon Vega 3 Graphic system configurations may experience a system hang or long boot time when upgrading from previous Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition releases.

– DOOM Eternal may experience intermittent corruption on Radeon RX 5600 series graphics products.

– DOOM Eternal may experience a system hang when HDR and Radeon Overlay are enabled.

– Some hardware accelerated Chrome content leveraging VP9 playback may experience corruption on DisplayPort connected displays.

– Grass or water corruption may be visible in Final Fantasy XV after extended periods of gameplay.

– Radeon Software may fail to generate a profile for League of Legends in the gaming tab.

– Radeon Software’s in-game overlay may fail to appear or may cut off when invoked on 4K display, while the desktop resolution is set to 4K and a game is running with a resolution set to 1080p.

– After using the DirectML Media Filters in Radeon Software, graphics memory may no longer report accurately in Radeon Software performance section or may report still in use.

– Enabling Radeon Image Sharpening may cause colors to appear washed out when HDR is enabled.