NVIDIA publie les drivers GeForce 461.72 WHQL compatibles avec les GeForce RTX 3060 et Outriders

Les pilotes NVIDIA GeForce sont disponibles depuis hier en version 461.72 WHQL. Les drivers supportent les nouvelles cartes graphiques GeForce RTX 3060. Ils supportent aussi la démo d’Outriders et ajoutent la prise en charge de la technologie NVIDIA DLSS dans les jeux jeux Nioh 2 The Complete Edition et Mount & Blade II : Bannerlord. A noter que Rainbow Six Siege est mintenant compatible NVIDIA Reflex.

Series pour laptops : les RTX 3080, 3070 et 3060. Ils sont également optimisés pour le nouveau jeu The Medium, dont la sortie est prévue demain, jeudi 28 janvier.

Les drivers Geforce 461.62 WHQL corrigent aussi plusieurs bugs, en voici la liste :

– [G-SYNC][Edge of Eternity/Hitman 2]: The games experience stutter and low FPS when using hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling in windowed mode.

– [G-Sync][Vulkan Apps]: Performance drop occurs when using G-SYNC and switching from full-screen mode to windowed mode using the in-game settings.

– [The Isle]: Freestyle is not supported for the game.

– [VIndictus][GeForce Experience]: The game cannot be recorded.

– [X4: Foundations][Vulkan]: The application crashes when launched on Windows 10 (Version1803).

– Wallpaper Engine app may crash on startup or upon resume from sleep.

– [Blu-ray][HDMI]: Flickering occurs in Blu-ray playback when played over HDMI.

– Several desktop applications flicker when Vertical Sync is set to the default “Use the 3D application setting”.

– [Ampere]: Chrome/Edge may experience random TDR while browsing.

– LG CX OLED TVs (2020) are not recognized as G-SYNC Compatible displays.

– [Surround][RTX 30 series] PC may display “no signal” message when enabling NVIDIA Surround.

– [Notebook]: On some Notebooks, the ‘Maximum Graphics Power’ information missing in the NVIDIA Control Panel > System Information page.

Les drivers 461.72 WHQL sont téléchargeables depuis le site du constructeur ou via ces liens de notre section téléchargement :

– Drivers 461.72 WHQL pour Windows 7, 8, 8.1, et Vista (64-bit)

– Drivers 461.72 WHQL pour Windows 10 (64-bit)