Les pilotes AMD Adrenalin sont disponibles en version 20.4.2, ils sont optimisés pour Gears Tactics et Predator: Hunting Grounds

AMD délivre depuis quelques jours les pilotes Adrenalin en version 20.4.2. pour ses cartes graphiques AMD Radeon. Les drivers sont optimisés pour les jeux Gears Tactics et Predator: Hunting Grounds. Ils corrigent aussi plusieurs soucis découverts depuis la version précédente (20.4.1).

Les drivers Adrenalin 20.4.2 sont disponibles en téléchargement sur le site d’AMD.

Liste des correctifs :

– Radeon RX Vega series graphics products may experience a system hang or black screen when running Folding@Home while also running an application using hardware acceleration of video content.

– A system crash or hang may be experienced when using Edge browser to play Netflix content.

– XSplit may experience an application hang or freeze when performing a scene switch.

– Minor stuttering may occur when performing a task switch with performance metrics overlay open in some games.

– Overwatch may experience an intermittent crash while entering a game or during extended gameplay sessions.

– Radeon RX 5700 series graphics product system configurations may intermittently experience a display loss or black screen while gaming or on desktop with a limited number of displays.

– Radeon Software may experience an application crash when playing games with non-alphanumeric characters in the game title.

– Radeon RX Vega series graphics products may experience an application crash with Microsoft® Teams when hardware acceleration is enabled.

– An ‘Unable to get requirements’ error message may intermittently occur when viewing the Upgrade Advisor tab in Radeon Software.

– Radeon RX Vega series graphics products may experience a system crash or TDR when playing games with Instant Replay or Record Desktop enabled.

– Resolved an install issue where Error 1603 could occur when an installation prerequisite for Visual C++ was not correctly detected as installed.