Un nouveau correctif 1.22 pour CyberPunk 2077

Hotfix 1.22 for #Cyberpunk2077 is live on PC, consoles and Stadia.

This update addresses the most frequently reported issues since the last patch and introduces further improvements to stability and performance of the game. Here's the list of changes:https://t.co/HUdKlCoQoE pic.twitter.com/NiqNwVR29b

— Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) 28 avril 2021