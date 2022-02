CyberPunk 2077 : la version PS5 et Xbox Series S/X cet après midi ?

So, choom, how 'bout a date? We'll talk things, y'know.

You're in? Preem!

Let's meet tomorrow, Feb 15th, at 4PM CET, at the usual place: https://t.co/y8iUIM0gBv.

See you there! pic.twitter.com/VRXpeA21ME

— Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) 14 février 2022