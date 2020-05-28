Les drivers AMD Radeon Adrenalin sortent en version 20.5.1

Le constructeur AMD vient de publier les pilotes Radeon Adrenalin 20.5.1. Comme on peut le voir sur le site du fabricant, les drivers apportent peu de nouveautés mis à part le support de le mise à jour de mai de Windows 10 (la version 2004), le suport amélioré de AMD Link avec de nouveaux jeux et plusieurs corrections de bugs.

Correctifs apportés :

– Radeon Software may experience a crash or hang on Hybrid Graphics system configurations.

– On a limited number of displays, launching a game may lead to an intermittent black screen that requires a system reboot to resolve.

– Fixed an issue where AMD Link may experience random or intermittent disconnects.

– When performing a task switch, Destiny 2 may experience an application hang or black screen.

– Overwatch may experience an intermittent crash or black screen when joining a match.

– Incorrect memory clocks may be reported in performance metrics overlay on Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products.

– Some Hybrid Graphics system configurations with Radeon RX 5500 series graphics products may experience a blue screen on driver installation.

– High memory usage may be experienced when Instant Replay and Desktop Recording is enabled on a system and a display on the system has timed out or gone to sleep.

– A TDR or black screen may occur when running the Vulkan test from Geekbench 5.

– Hitching may be observed in League of Legends™ on some system configurations after performing a task switch.

– Sniper Elite 4 may minimize when invoking Radeon Software’s overlay.

– The standard profile in Radeon Software may become applied when the gaming profile is clicked on numerous times in quick succession.

– Lighting corruption may be seen when moving your mouse in Grand Theft Auto™5 with Radeon Boost enabled.

– Texture corruption may be seen in the bottom right corner of the screen when moving your mouse in Shadow of the Tomb Raider™ with Radeon Boost enabled.

– Red Dead Redemption™2 may fail to launch in some Hybrid Graphics system configurations.

– Memory Tuning may fail to apply on AMD Radeon VII graphics products.

– “Unable to get requirements” error message may sometimes be displayed in the Upgrade Advisor tab.

– GPU metrics may sometimes fail to load in the performance tab of Radeon Software.

– Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order™ and Control™ may experience application hangs when launched with Radeon Anti-Lag enabled.