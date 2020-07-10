NVIDIA a publié la version 451.67 WHQL des drivers GeForce. Les nouveaux pilotes offrent des optimisations, des profils et des corrections de bugs pour le jeu Death Stranding. Ils sont par ailleurs optimisés pour les jeux : Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition et F1 2020

Les drivers apportent aussi des correctifs :

– The refresh rate of 144Hz-capable HDMI displays cannot be set above 120 Hz.

– [Kepler GPUs]: With SLI/multi-GPU and G-SYNC enabled, TDRs may occur soon after launching an application.

– [Detroit: Become Human]: The game may randomly crash.

– [Adobe Premiere]: Adjustments in Lumetri color panel causes video to appear noisy.

– [Notebook][GeForce GTX 1050 Ti]: Blue-screen crash, application hang, or system hang may occur.

– [Notebook][The Witcher 3 WILD HUNT]: The game remains minimized when the NVIDIA Control Panel >3D Settings >Manage Display Mode is set to Automatic or Optimus, and cannot be restored to full screen.

– [Notebook][G-SYNC]: Graphical corruption occurs when windowed G-SYNC+V-Sync is On while running applications in Clone/Duplicate mode.

– [Notebook]: LVDS-display goes blank upon rebooting the system after driver installation on some systems.

Les drivers GeForce 451.67 WHQL sont disponibles sur le site du fabricant ou dans notre section téléchargement :

– Drivers 451.67 WHQL pour Windows 7, 8, 8.1, et Vista (64-bit)

– Drivers 451.67 WHQL pour Windows 10 (64-bit)