Les pilotes AMD Adrenalin sont disponibles en version 20.4.2, ils sont optimisés pour Gears Tactics et Predator: Hunting Grounds
- Publié par Sebastien le 28 avril 2020 à 13:40
AMD délivre depuis quelques jours les pilotes Adrenalin en version 20.4.2. pour ses cartes graphiques AMD Radeon. Les drivers sont optimisés pour les jeux Gears Tactics et Predator: Hunting Grounds. Ils corrigent aussi plusieurs soucis découverts depuis la version précédente (20.4.1).
Les drivers Adrenalin 20.4.2 sont disponibles en téléchargement sur le site d’AMD.
Liste des correctifs :
– Radeon RX Vega series graphics products may experience a system hang or black screen when running Folding@Home while also running an application using hardware acceleration of video content.
– A system crash or hang may be experienced when using Edge browser to play Netflix content.
– XSplit may experience an application hang or freeze when performing a scene switch.
– Minor stuttering may occur when performing a task switch with performance metrics overlay open in some games.
– Overwatch may experience an intermittent crash while entering a game or during extended gameplay sessions.
– Radeon RX 5700 series graphics product system configurations may intermittently experience a display loss or black screen while gaming or on desktop with a limited number of displays.
– Radeon Software may experience an application crash when playing games with non-alphanumeric characters in the game title.
– Radeon RX Vega series graphics products may experience an application crash with Microsoft® Teams when hardware acceleration is enabled.
– An ‘Unable to get requirements’ error message may intermittently occur when viewing the Upgrade Advisor tab in Radeon Software.
– Radeon RX Vega series graphics products may experience a system crash or TDR when playing games with Instant Replay or Record Desktop enabled.
– Resolved an install issue where Error 1603 could occur when an installation prerequisite for Visual C++ was not correctly detected as installed.