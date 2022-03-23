Les drivers Geforce 512.15 WHQL sont là, quoi de neuf ?

Les nouveaux pilotes NVIDIA Geforce 512.15 WHQL sont sont optimisés pour les jeux Ghostwire: Tokyo (raytracing + DLSS) et Tiny tina Wonderland.

Les nouveaux pilotes NVIDIA Geforce 512.15 WHQL sont disponibles en téléchargement. Les drivers sont optimisés pour les jeux Ghostwire: Tokyo (raytracing + DLSS) et Tiny tina Wonderland.

Les drivers ajoutent aussile support de la technologie NVIDIA DLAA aux jeux Chorus, Jurassic World Evolution 2 et No Man’s Sky.

Et ce n’est pas tout puisqu’ils prennent aussi en charge 11 nouveaux moniteurs compatibles G-Sync de marque Acer, ASUS, AOC, I-O DATA,MSI, Phillips et ViewSonic.

Le changelog complet est accesible dans ce fichier PDF.

Les drivers Geforce 512.15 WHQL corrigent également plusieurs problèmes :

  • [Advanced Optimus]: Brightness levels do not change properly when display set to NVIDIA
    GPU only mode with HDR set to off. [3497181]
  • Increased registry reads by DWM.exe when GPU is connected to G-SYNC/G-SYNC Compatible
    display [3535493]
  • [NVIDIA Advanced Optimus][Ampere] Putting notebook to sleep by closing the lid and then
    waking up the notebook may cause Windows to reboot when in dGPU mode. [3444252]
  • The native resolution for a DVI or HDMI display may not be available from the display settings
    if the display contains an invalid EDID. [3502752]
  • [Adobe Substance Sampler/Stager]: Fixed Optimus profile to run on dGPU by default.
    [3557257]
  • [Enscape]: Shadow rendering is incorrect. [3530584]
  • [Solidworks Visualize Boost]: When the application process is running in the background, the
    GPU memory clock may operate at lower clock speeds. [3417407]
  • [Adobe Premiere Pro]: Adobe Media Encoder could crash due to out of memory error when
    encoding multiple R3D 8k files. [3532477]
  • [Foundry Nuke]: CUDA and OpenCL kernel return incorrect result. [3497442]
